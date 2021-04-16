CSK bowlers need to find their groove | IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis

The Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their first win of the season when they face the Punjab Kings in match 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here's our team analysis.

The SWOT for PBKS

Strengths: A top-heavy batting order. The top order of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran now has additional firepower from Deepak Hooda. Rahul has again started his season well. The Punjab skipper smashed seven fours and five sixes in his 50-ball 91. Hooda played an equally entertaining knock of 64 with four fours and six sixes. The batting is looking in good shape.

Weaknesses: The team is not using a quality all-rounder in their first XI. The squad has Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques but they haven't got an overseas slot to accommodate one of them with Gayle, Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith needed for their present combination.

Opportunities: Twenty-two- year-old Arshdeep Singh bowled the decisive last over and impressed against Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer got the wicket of centurion Sanju Samson and ended with three scalps. Last season, he ended with nine wickets. He picks up wickets at crucial moments in the big matches. On a pitch where other bowlers struggled, Arshdeep delivered the goods. He is a good find for Punjab.

Threats: PBKS have a poor head-to-head record against Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led side managed just six wins in the league phase last year and among those six victories, two were against Punjab. In the last six clashes between the teams, the Punjab Kings have won only twice.

The SWOT for CSK

Strengths: A lot of quality all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali can all be in their first XI. These four make lend flexibility to their options. Their positions in the batting line-up can also be shuffled as per the match requirement.

Weaknesses: The pacers had a difficult outing against Delhi. Both Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur conceded too many runs and failed to get a wicket. An overseas pacer who can deliver is desperately required. Lungi Ngidi should be accommodated to fix their bowling issues.

Opportunity: IPL legend Suresh Raina started his season well. The experienced batsman hit 54 from 36 balls against Delhi and his form lends stability to the CSK batting order. Raina is CSK’s all-time leading run-scorer and second on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL history. Raina will make a huge impact on Chennai's campaign.

Threats: The fielding was very sloppy. There were at least two dropped catches and a missed run-out opportunity against Delhi. This has been a major challenge over the last few years with ageing players who don't have a lot of match practice. The team needs an injection of young blood to overcome this drawback.

Head-to-head:

Matches played: 23

Punjab Kings: 9

Chennai Super Kings: 14

Last five matches (most recent first):

PBKS: W-L-L-W-W

CSK: L-W-W-W-L

Team news:

CSK’s South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is expected to be available for selection. PBKS have not reported any fitness issues with their players.

Deccan Herald’s dream XI

KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player for PBKS

Chris Gayle: The high-scoring Wankhede should excite the West Indian. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and carries over the fence easily. The match should be a fun, six-hitting affair. Gayle is perfect for that scenario.

Impact player for CSK

Sam Curran: He is making a name for himself as one of the leading all-rounders in the world. The left-arm pacer can open the bowling and can open the batting as well. He scored one fifty last season and was the team’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets. Against Delhi, Curran played a valuable knock of 34 off just 15 balls.