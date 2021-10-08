DC bowlers hold RCB at 29/2 after 6 overs

After six overs, RCB stood at 29/2 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL clash.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl.

No changes in team for either sides.

DC: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Ripal Patel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Anrich Nortje.

RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

