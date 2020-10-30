DH Radio | The Lead: IPL — Suryakumar Yadav's gesture, the story behind KXIP and our top 4 picks

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we debate on Suryakumar Yadav's gesture, the story behind Kings XI Punjab, Gayle's number three position in the team, it's death bowling and whether the team, which has put on field 20 of its players, is desperate on finding the perfect eleven; the case of transparency of news of a player's injury and our pick of the top 4 teams who will qualify for the playoffs.

Vivek M V: Hello everyone. Welcome to the IPL episode of DH Radio. This is a show where you get all interesting analysis from everything that grabbed your attention in the last week of Indian Premier League, currently underway in the UAE. I am Vivek M V and I have with me Rohan Tyagrajan. Hi, Roshan and welcome.

Roshan Tyagrajan: Thank you.

Vivek: Roshan, we are into the last week of the Round Robin stage and we still don't have the qualifiers for the playoffs. Technically, I would say that Mumbai Indians are there but apart from that, we don't have a clear cut team that has qualified for the playoffs. And if I had to borrow a line from the commentators this is why we love the Indian Premier League. Last week, there one team that was the talk of the tournament and there was one player who was the talk of the tournament. Let's start off with the player. His name is Suryakumar Yadav. Before we start with the issue of his selection to the Indian Team, I would start off with the gesture he made after yesterday's game. After he played a match-winning knock. He showed a gesture to the dressing room to say that I am there and the best part of the gesture was that all over social media, there were a lot of interpretations to what he actually did after his winning boundary. Roshan, tell me before we get into the played Suryakumar Yadav, how do you describe his inning against RCB, giving the context that this was his first match after the Indian Team was announced for the Australian tour...

