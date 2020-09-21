SRH's Marsh suffers injury while bowling against RCB

IPL 2020: SRH's Mitchell Marsh suffers injury while bowling against RCB

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 21 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 21:48 ist
Mitchell Marsh. Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL opener against Royal Challengers here on Monday.

The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground. Vijay Shankar completed the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

Follow DH's coverage on the 2020 IPL season here

Marsh, who bowled only four deliveries, has had a history of injuries in the past due to which he has missed number of editions of IPL. Marsh didn't come back to field during the rest of the RCB innings. The Sunrisers won the toss and opted to field.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL
IPL 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore

What's Brewing

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 