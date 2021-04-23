IPL 2021 | How we play Rashid will hold the key: Kaif

IPL 2021 | How we play Rashid will hold the key: DC's Kaif

Kaif said that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 23 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 00:01 ist
SRH bowler Rashid Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that how his team played star SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface would hold the key in their IPL match on Sunday.

Buoyed by their win over the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on their momentum against SRH.

"The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch," said Kaif in a team release.

Kaif added that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult, but the experienced their batting line-up is certainly up to the challenge.

"Shikhar has been batting really well and Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well.

"Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign."

When asked about all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad after recovering from Covid-19, Kaif said, "The balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect."

"He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals

What's Brewing

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 