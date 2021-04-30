IPL 2021: Mavi's reaction to Shaw after being struck for six fours in 1st over sets Twitter abuzz

On Thursday in Ahmedabad, Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw hit six fours in the first over of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Shaw hit the boundary on all six legal deliveries from Shivam Mavi and scored 82 runs off just 41 balls to help DC defeat KKR by seven wickets.

Shaw's feat, as well as his innings, has left Twitter abuzz. After his teammate Ajinkya Rahane, he became only the second batsman in the league's history to achieve this feat.

Shaw captained the national team that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand; Mavi was also a member of that team. Being teammates, and friends, these two go back a long way.

And Mavi wasn't about to let his friend go without a response, as seen in a post-match meeting between the two that resulted in a funny video.

Shaw said he was aware of where Mavi will bowl and was ready for it. "I wasn't thinking anything, to be honest. I was just waiting for the loose balls. I knew where Shivam will bowl, we've played (in age-group) together for four-five years," he said.

The victory was DC's fifth in seven games, and they moved up to second in the points table, passing Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR, on the other hand, has now lost five of their last seven matches and should turn it around to stay in line for the playoffs.