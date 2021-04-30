Mavi's reaction to Shaw hitting six fours in 1st over

IPL 2021: Mavi's reaction to Shaw after being struck for six fours in 1st over sets Twitter abuzz

Shaw hit the boundary on all six legal deliveries from Shivam Mavi and scored 82 off 41 balls to help DC defeat KKR by 7 wickets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 14:23 ist
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals walk back during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the DC and the KKR. Credit: PTI Photo

On Thursday in Ahmedabad, Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw hit six fours in the first over of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Shaw hit the boundary on all six legal deliveries from Shivam Mavi and scored 82 runs off just 41 balls to help DC defeat KKR by seven wickets.

Shaw's feat, as well as his innings, has left Twitter abuzz. After his teammate Ajinkya Rahane, he became only the second batsman in the league's history to achieve this feat.

Shaw captained the national team that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand; Mavi was also a member of that team. Being teammates, and friends, these two go back a long way. 

And Mavi wasn't about to let his friend go without a response, as seen in a post-match meeting between the two that resulted in a funny video.

 This caused a stir on Twitter, here are some of the reactions:

Shaw said he was aware of where Mavi will bowl and was ready for it. "I wasn't thinking anything, to be honest. I was just waiting for the loose balls. I knew where Shivam will bowl, we've played (in age-group) together for four-five years," he said.

The victory was DC's fifth in seven games, and they moved up to second in the points table, passing Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR, on the other hand, has now lost five of their last seven matches and should turn it around to stay in line for the playoffs.

