IPL 2021 Qualifier II: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Iyer manages to take DC to 135/5
IPL 2021 Qualifier II: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Iyer manages to take DC to 135/5
updated: Oct 13 2021, 21:34 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Qualifier II between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
21:29
KKR 6/0 after 1 over.
Anrich Nortje to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1Nortje to Gill, FOUR! Pitched up and Gill punches the ball through extra-cover for a boundary.
0.2Nortje to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Gill works the ball down to third-man for a single.
0.3Nortje to Iyer, no run, slow full ball on off stump, Iyer drives the ball back to Nortje.
0.4Nortje to Iyer, no run, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, there is an appeal for LBW but the ball has pitched outside the leg stump.
0.5Nortje to Iyer, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, Iyer drives the ball to the fielder at cover.
0.6Nortje to Iyer, 1 run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Iyer mistimes his pull and the ball rolls to square-leg as Iyer takes a single to open his account with a run.
21:27
Welcome back for the second half of the match. The DC players form a huddle by the side of their dug out. Shreyas Iyer gives his team a pep talk and then Rishabh Pant leads the DC players on the field. The DC players are followed by the two KKR openers, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubhman Gill.
19.1Mavi to Axar, 1 run, slow good length ball wide of off stump, Axar slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.2 Mavi to Iyer, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Iyer slogs and sends the ball racing down to deep mid-wicket for a valuable boundary.
19.3Mavi to Iyer, 2 runs, yorker on off stump, Iyer digs the ball out to deep mid-wicket and takes two runs with ease.
19.4Mavi to Iyer, 1 run, slow low full toss wide of off stump, Iyer hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
19.5Mavi to Axar, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Axar slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
19.6Mavi to Iyer, SIX! BACK IN THE STANDS! Full toss on middle stump, Iyer moves back and hammers the ball straight down the ground for a huge hit.
21:03
DC 120/5 after 19 overs.
Narine to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1 Narine to Iyer, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
18.1Narine to Iyer, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Iyer guides the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.2Narine to Hetmyer, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, Hetmyer makes room, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the off side, Hetmyer takes a single.
18.3Narine to Iyer, WICKET! RUN OUT! Short ball on off stump, Iyer cuts the ball to Iyer at backward point and takes off for a dangerous single, Iyer gets rid of the ball in a flash and throws it to Karthik, the keeper takes no time in dismantling the stumps and Hetmyer is short of his ground.
Hetmyer run out (Venkatesh Iyer/Karthik) 17(10)
Axar Patle walks out to bat.
18.4 Narine to Axar, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Axar works the ball to the leg side for a single.
18.5Narine to Iyer, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Iyer guides the ball for a run.
18.6Narine to Axar, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes to short fine, Axar steals a single.
20:58
DC 114/4 after 18 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Ferguson to Iyer, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Iyer works the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
17.2Ferguson to Hetmyer, SIX! Full ball on off stump, Hetmyer swings the bat, the ball comes from teh meat of the bat and flies over fine-leg fence for a maximum!!!!
17.3Ferguson to Hetmyer, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Hetmyer looks to swing, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls to the fielder at short fine for a single.
17.4Ferguson to Iyer, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, the ball swings back in and beats the edge of the bat.
17.5Ferguson to Iyer, 1 run, slow good length ball on off stump, Iyer hits the ball through cover for a single.
17.6Ferguson to Hetmyer, SIX! Full ball on off stump, Hetmyer hammers the ball over backward square-leg for another big hit! .
20:51
DC 99/4 after 17 overs.
Chakaravarthy to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Chakaravarthy to Iyer, no run, good length ball on off stump, Iyer
16.2Chakaravarthy to Iyer, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, Iyer drives the ball down the ground for a single.
16.3Chakaravarthy to Hetmyer, 2runs, full ball on off stump, Hetmer works the ball to square-leg for two quick runs.
16.4Chakaravarthy to Hetmyer, full ball wide of off stump, Hetmyer goes on one knee and logs the ball down to deep mid-wicket, Gill runs in from deep and dives forward to take a stunning catch, but the third umpire checksChakaravarthy's foot and the spinner has over stepped, it is a NO BALL!
FREE HIT !
16.4Chakaravarthy to Iyer, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Iyer hits the ball high in the air and Morgan takes the catch as Iyer completes a single.
16.5Chakaravarthy to Hetmyer, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Hetmyer works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
16.6Chakaravarthy to Iyer, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Iyer slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20:43
DC 92/4 after 16 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1Ferguson to Pant, no run, slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Pant steps out and hits the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
15.2Ferguson to Pant, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow back of the length ball on off stump, Pant steps out of the crease for a big shot, the ball hits the lower end of the bat and lobs high in the air, Rahul Tripathi at mid-off settles under the ball and completes a fine catch.
Pant c Tripathi b Ferguson 6(6)
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
15.3 Ferguson to Hetmyer, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Hetmyer gets on the top of the bounce and dabs the ball down to third-man for a single.
15.4 Ferguson to Iyer, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Iyer works the ball to square-leg for a single.
15.5 Ferguson to Hetmyer, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Hetmyer jumps and taps the ball to backward point.
15.6 Ferguson to Hetmyer, no run, full ball on off and middle stump, Hetmyer blocks the ball with a straight bat.
20:36
DC 90/3 after 15 overs.
Chakaravarthy tobowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow good length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan steps down the track for a big shot, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and lobs to backward point, Shakib puts in a dive and takes a good catch.
Dhawan c Shakib b Chakaravarthy 36(39)
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat.
14.2 Chakaravarthy to Pant, no run, good length ball on leg stump, Pant makes room and hits the ball to cover.
14.3Chakaravarthy to Pant, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Pant slog sweeps the ball to square-leg for a boundary.
14.4Chakaravarthy to Pant, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Pant hits the ball through extra cover for a single.
14.5Chakaravarthy to Iyer, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Iyer dabs the ball to the fielder at short third-man for a quick single.
14.6Chakaravarthy to Pant, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Pant works the ball down to long-on for another single.
20:30
DC 83/2 after 14 overs.
Mavi to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Mavi to Iyer, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Iyer knocks the ball down to long-on for a single.
13.2Mavi to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller ball wide of off stump, Dhawan steps out and plays the ball through the line down to deep midwicket for a single.
13.3Mavi to Iyer, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Iyer slogs the ball down to deep midwicket and takes the first run quickly and the n calls Dhawan for the second run and the two batters complete the second run with ease.
13.4Mavi to Iyer, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Iyer blocks the ball and the ball rolls back to Mavi.
13.5Mavi to Iyer, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Iyer slogs the ball to long-on, the ball falls just short of Iyer at long-on, Iyer completes a single.
13.6Mavi to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan takes two steps out of the crease and hits the ball to mid-off for a single.
20:27
DC 77/2 after 13 overs.
Shakib to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1 Shakib toDhawan, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan rocks back and pulls the ball to square-leg for a single.
12.2Shakib to Iyer, no ru, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes around the corner.
12.3Shakib to Iyer, no run,
12.4Shakib to Iyer, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Iyer hits the ball through cover for a single.
12.5Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Dhawan slogs the ball down to deep midwicket for a single.
12.6Shakib to Iyer, 1 run, short and wide,. Iyer rocks back and cuts the ball to the fielder at sweeper cover for a single.
20:21
DC 73/2 after 12 overs.
Mavi to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1 Mavi to Dhawan, no run, slow good length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan charges down the ground and mishits the ball back to Mavi.
11.2Mavi to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan hits the ball down to third-man for a single.
11.3Mavi to Stoinis, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Good length ball on off stump, Stoinis makes huge room and exposes all three stumps, the ball cuts back in and smashes onto the leg stump.
Stoinis b Shivam Mavi 18(23)
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat
11.4 Mavi to Iyer, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Iyer lofts the ball over cover, the ball falls in no man's land and Iyer takes two runs.
11.5 Mavi to Iyer, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Iyer goes back and defends the ball with a straight bat.
11.6 Mavi to Iyer, no run, full ball on middle stump, Iyer nudges the ball to the leg side.
20:16
DC 70/1 after 11 overs.
Narine to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1Narine to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan slogs the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
10.2Narine to Stoinis, 2 runs, full ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis sweeps the ball down to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
10.3Narine to Stoinis, no run, full ball on off stump, Stoinis drives the ball to the man at extra-cover.
10.4Narine to Stoinis, a review for stumping, full ball on leg stump, Stoinis goes for a wild slog but fails to connect, the ball goes to Karthik and he removes the bails in a flash, the decision has been referred to the third umpire and the review shows that Stoinis is safe.
10.5Narine toStoinis, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Stoinis nudges the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.6Narine to Dhawan, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan cuts the ball through point for a single.
20:11
DC 65/1 after 10 overs.
Chakaravarthy to bowl the tenth over.
9.1 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Stoinis drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
9.2Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan steps out and drives the ball down the ground for a couple of a couple runs.
9.3Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Dhawan goes on one knee and slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.4Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Dhawan drives the ball through backward point for a single.,
9.5Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Stoinis chips the ball down to long-off for a single.
9.6Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 1 run, full toss wide of off stump, Dhawan steps out and hits the ball down to long-off for a single.
20:06
DC 55/1 after 9 overs.
Narine to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis makes room and hits the ball through cover for a single.
8.2Narine to Dhawan, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to work the ball to the leg side, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls around the corner.
8.3Narine to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short fine.
8.4Narine to Dhawan, no run, short ball on off stump, Dhawan looks to cut but fails to connect.
8.5Narine to Dhawan, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan hits the ball through cover for a single.
8.6Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis drives the ball down the ground for a single.
19:59
DC 52/1 after 8 overs.
Shivam Mavi to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Mavi to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Dhawan works the ball behind square on the leg side for a run.
7.2 Mavi to Stoinis, run, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Stoinis shows the full face of the bat to punch the ball to mid-off.
7.3Mavi to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis drives the ball to mid-on.
7.4Mavi to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Stoinis rocks back and punches the ball to cover.
7.4Mavi to Stoinis, WIDE! Short ball spilled down the leg side.
7.5Mavi to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis drives the ball to the fielder at extra-cover.
7.6Mavi to Stoinis, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Stoinis slashes the ball to the fielder at sweeper cover for a single.
19:55
DC 49/1 after 7 overs.
Shakib to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Shakib to Stoinis, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Stoinis makes room and looks to cut, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls around the corner, Stoinis takes a single.
6.1Shakib to Dhawan, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side, Karthik fails to stop the ball and Dhawan takes a single.
6.2Shakib to Stoinis, FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Stoinis thumps the ball over cover for a boundary.
6.3Shakib to Stoinis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis hits the ball to the fielder at sweeper cover for a single.
6.4Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Dhawan knocks the ball down the ground for a single.
6.5Shakib to Stoinis, `1 run, short ball on off stump, Stoinis punches the ball down to long-off for a single.
6.6Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run short ball on leg stump, Dhawan guides the ball to deep midwicket for a run.
19:51
DC 38/1 after 6 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Dhawan dabs the ball through backward point for a single.
5.2Ferguson to Stoinis, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Stoinis mistimes his pull and the ball goes to square-leg for a single.
5.3Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to cut but fails to connect.
5.4Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, Ferguson pulls the length back once more, Dhawan steps out to cut the ball but fails to connect once more.
5.5 Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Dhawan drives the ball to mid-on for a single.
5.6Ferguson to Stoinis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis hops and knocks the ball to square-leg for another single.
19:45
DC 34/1 after 5 overs.
Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Chakaravarthy to Shaw, WICKET! LBW! CHAKARAVARHTY STRIKES ON HIS FIRST DELIVERY!!! Good length ball on middle stump, the ball spins back in and rasp on the pads, the bowler and the keeper appeal in unison, the umpire raises his finger, Shaw after a short word decides not to take the review.
Prithvi Shaw lbw b Chakaravarthy 18(12)
Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat.
'4.2 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Stoinis punches the ball back to the bolwer.
4.3 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, no run, short ball on off stunmp, Stoinis puhses the ball to mid-off.
4.4 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis works the ball to square-leg for a single.
4.5 Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Dhawan leans and blocks the ball.
4.6 Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Dhawan hits the ball down the ground for a single.
19:41
DC 32/0 after 4 overs.
Sunil Narine to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Narine to Dhawan, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
3.2Narine to Dhawan, SIX! Full toss wide of off stump, Dhawan goes on one knee and sweeps the ball over square-leg for a maximum!!!
3.3Narine to Dhawan SIX! 2 in 2! Fuller ball wide of off stump, Dhawan slog sweeps the ball over deep backward square-leg for another huge hit.
3.4Narine to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Dhawan hits the ball down the ground for a single.
3.5Narine to Shaw, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw nudges the ball to the fielder at short fine leg for a single.
3.6Narine to Dhawan, no run, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan leans and puhses the ball back to Narine.
19:37
DC 18/0 after 3 overs.
Shakib to bowl the third over.
2.1 Shakib to Shaw, SIX! TOP SHOT! Good length ball on middle stump, Shaw takes two steps out of the crease and whacks the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!!!!
2.2Shakib to Shaw, FOUR! BRILLIANT! Short ball on off stump, Shaw rocks back and cuts the ball wide of the man at backward point for a boundary.
2.3Shakib to Shaw, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw sweeps the ball to the man at the leg side.
2.4Shakib to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Shaw pushes the ball down the ground for a single.
2.5Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump, Dhawan gets an inside edge and takes a single.
2.6Shakib to Shaw, no run, good length ball on leg stump, SHaw knocks the ball to the leg side.
19:34
DC 6/0 after 2 overs.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl the second over.
1.1 Ferguson to Shaw, FOUR! Half-volley wide of off stump, Shaw punches the ball through cover for a boundary.
1.2 Ferguson to Shaw, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in and beats the edge of the bat.
1.3 Ferguson to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Shaw knocks the ball to the leg side for a single.
1.4 Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to cut the ball but the ball beats the edge of the bat and flies to the keeper.
1.5Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Dhawan.
1.6Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, the ball drifts in and raps on the pads.
19:29
DC 1/0 after 1 over.
Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the first over of the innings.
0.1Shakib to Shaw, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Shaw cuts the ball to cover.
0.2Shakib to Shaw, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Shaw rocks back and cuts the ball to backward point for a single.
0.3Shakib to Dhawan, no run, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan nudges the ball to the leg side.
0.4Shakib to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Dhawan steps out and works the ball to the leg side.
0.5Shakib to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on off stump, Dhawan leans and blocks the ball.
0.6Shakib to Dhawan, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Dhawan pushes the ball back to Shakib.
19:15
Right then the Qualifier-II is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. The KKR players are in a huddle. Interestingly, it is former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik who is giving the team talk.After the quick chat, Eoin Morgan leads the KKR players on the field. And out walk Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shah the two DC openers. We are ready!
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain at toss:We are going to bowl first. It's worked. We have kept the same side. Guys know their role. The mindset in the second leg has been spot-on.
Rishabh Pant, DC captain at toss:We would have bowled first. We needed an extra batsman, soStoiniscomes in. Tom Curran is out. We are in great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also.
18:59
Toss
KKR captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
There will be a little bit of a challenge batting first.
The pitches at Sharjah aren’t tailormade for high scores. The average first innings total in the eight games played at Sharjah this season (prior to the RCB vs KKR Eliminator) has been just 137. The Eliminator between RCB and KKR wasn’t a highfixture either with RCB managing only 138. Going by the trends, the pitch for this match too should be on the slower side.
18:25
Conditions
A clear and warm evening is expected for the match. The temperature will be around 28°C and humidity level would be around 51%.
18:23
Form Guide
DC:L-L-W-W-L
KKR: W-W-W-L-W
18:21
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
In the league stage matches between the two teams, DC and KKR won a match each.DC won the first match between the two teams this season by 7 wickets. KKR bounced back and defeated DC by 3 wickets when the two sides crossed each other’s path in the UAE.
18:18
KKR vs DC Head to Head
Matches Played: 28
DC wins: 12
KKR wins: 15
No Result: 1
17:50
These are the areas where the Kolkata Knight Riders are strong
KKR have momentum and form by their side. The team was looking defeated in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. But ever since the team has landed in the UAE, it looks like a reformed side. The side has won six of the eight matches they have played in the UAE leg. In those six wins, they have defeated RCB twice and DC once. This accounts for three wins over two teams that qualified for the play-offs. The venue could also work in their favour. KKR have played three matches in Sharjah and won all three of them. The numbers tell that the odds are stacked in KKR’s favour.
The bowling looks the team’s most potent weapon. Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been in scintillating form. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker this term with 23 wickets. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norje have combined to pick 23 wickets. Axar Patel has been excellent with his spinning deliveries and has picked 15 wickets.
Recharged KKR in way of fancied DC's maiden IPL title aspirations
Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday.
