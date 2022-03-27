IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: DC chase down MI's 177 with 10 balls remaining

Lalit Yadav played the innings of his life with an unbeaten 48 while Axar Patel smashed 38 not out off just 17 balls as a depleted Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Stay tuned to DH for other match updates.
DC wins it 179/6 after 18.2 overs
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl 19th over, Yadav on strike.
18.1 Bumrah to Yadav, 1 run.
18.2 Bumrah to Patel,FOUR!!Attempted yorker, outside leg stump, Axar Patel guides it over short fine leg. Delhi Capitals wins convincingly with 10 balls remaining
DC 174/6 after 18 overs
Daniel Sams to bowl 18th over, Axar Patel on strike.
17.1 Sams to Patel,SIX!Slow short ball, Patel waits and hits it over deep square leg,
17.2 Sams to Patel, 1 run.
17.3 Sams to Yadav,SIX! Length ball, hits it over long-on.
17.4 Sams to Yadav,FOUR!!Full ball, driven over wide long off.
17.5 Sams to Yadav, 1 run.
17.6 Sams to Patel,SIX!!Slow full toss, hit over square leg.
DC 150/6 after 17 overs
Basil Thampi to bowl 17th over, Axar Patel on strike.
16.1 Thampi to Patel, 1 run, DROPPED at long on, MISSED run out opportunity at non striker end.
16.2 Thampi to Yadav, no run
16.3 Thampi to Yadav, wide, yorker on leg stump, misses Yadav's bat.
16.3 Thampi to Yadav, 1 run
16.4 Thampi to Patel,FOUR!!Full length ball, hits it straight as an arrow over bowlers head and holds the pose.
16.5 Thampi to Patel, 1 run
Around the wicket comes Yadav
16.6 Thampi to Yadav, wide, outside leg, full ball, Yadav again misses it.
16.6 Thampi to Yadav,FOUR Byes!!Yorker, outside leg, hits his foot, ball runs towards fine leg
DC 137/6 after 16 overs
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl 16th over, Axar Patel on strike.
15.1 Bumrah to Patel,SIX! HOICKED!!Slower ball on off stump, Patel muscles it over long on.
15.2 Bumrah to Patel, 1 run
15.3 Bumrah to Yadav,FOUR!!Length ball, cut over, short third man.
15.4 Bumrah to Yadav, 1 run
15.5 Bumrah to Patel, 2 runs, yorker outside leg stump, Patel makes room and hits it to long on.
15.6 Bumrah to Patel 1 run
DC 118/6 after 15 overs
Tymall Mills to bowl 15th over, Patel on strike.
14.1 Mills to Patel, 2 runs.
14.2 Mills to Patel, no run
14.3 Mills to Patel, 1 run, short ball, Patel rocks back in the crease, hit it towards long-on
14.4 Mills to Yadav, 1 run
14.5 Mills to Patel, 1 run.
14.6 Mills to Yadav,FOUR!!Slower ball, hit in the gap over extra covers.
DC 109/6 after 14 overs
Basil Thampi to bowl 14th over, Lalit Yadav on strike.
13.1 Thampi to Yadav, 1 run
13.2 Thampi to Thakur,CAUGHT!! DC CRUMBLING!Short ball, not there to be pulled, Thakur hoicks it, Rohit Sharma at extra cover takes a comfortable catch while on his knees.
Axar Patel walks in.
13.3 Thampi to Patel, no run.
13.4 Thampi to Patel, 1 run, good length ball, Patel knocks it and scampers for a single.
13.5 Thampi to Yadav, 2 runs, good length ball, hits it towards long on
13.6 Thampi to Yadav,SIX!! NAILED IT!!Short ball, there for hit, Yadav dispatches it over square leg.
DC 99/5 after 13 overs
Daniel Sams to bowl 13th over, Yadav on strike.
12.1Sams to Yadav, 1 run.
12.2 Sams to Thakur, 1 run.
12.3 Sams to Yadav, No run
12.4 Sams to Yadav, 1 run.
12.5 Sams to Thakur, 2 runs
12.6 Sams to Thakur,FOUR!! Sams in search of yorker, Thakur flicks it to square leg.
DC 94/5 after 12 overs
M. Ashwin to bowl 12th over, Yadav on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Yadav, 1 run
11.2 Ashwin to Thakur, 1 run
11.3 Ashwin to Yadav, No run
11.4 Ashwin to Yadav, No run
11.5 Ashwin to Yadav, No run
11.6 Ashwin to Yadav, 1 run.
DC 91/5 after 11 overs
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl 10th over Shardul Thakur on strike
10.1 Bumrah to Thakur,FOUR!! SHOTTT!!Good length ball, Shardul hits it over mid-off.
10.2 Bumrah to Thakur, no run
10.3 Bumrah to Thakur,FOUR!!Short ball, swivels and guides the ball towards vacant region between fine leg and mid-wicket.
10.4 Bumrah to Thakur, 1 run
10.5 Bumrah to Yadav, 1 run
10.6Bumrah to Thakur,FOUR!! EXQUISTE TIMING!!Good length ball, Shardul hits it straight over Bumrah.
DC 77/5 after 10 overs
Basil Thampi to bowl 10th over,Yadav on strike
9.1 Thampi to Yadav, WIDE
9.1 Thampi to Yadav, 1 run
9.2 Thampi to Shaw,CAUGHT!!! Short ball, Shaw top edges it while trying to hit it outof the ground, Ishan Kishan, runs, dives and takes a clean catch.
Rovman Powell walks in.
9.3 Thampi to Powell, No run, Welcomed with a bouncer.
9.4 Thampi to Powell, CAUGHT!! WICKET!! THAMPI ON A ROLL!!Short ball, Powell pulls it to square leg, Sams takes it comfortably.
Shardul Thakur next.
9.5 Thampi to Thakur, 1 run, another short ball, Thakur hits it to square leg.
9.6 Thampi to Yadav,FOUR!!Good length ball, Yadav slashes it, ball runs past Bumrah who is running from third man.
DC 70/3 after 9 overs
Tymall MIlls to bowl 9th over, Yadav on strike.
8.1 Mills to Yadav, No run
8.2 Mills to Yadav, 1 run, good length ball, nudged towards third man region.
Shaw on strike.
8.3 MIlls to Shaw,No run.
8.4 Mills to Shaw, 1 run.
Lalit Yadav on strike.
8.5 Mills to Yadav, WIDE, effort ball on the leg stump.
8.5 MIlls to Yadav, 1 run.
8.6 Mills to Shaw,FOUR!!Short on leg stump, Shaw swivels and hits it to fine leg
DC 62/3 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl 8th over, Shaw on strike.
7.1 Ashwin to Shaw, No run.
7.2 Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run
7.3 Ashwin to Yadav, No run
7.4 Ashwin to Yadav, No run
7.5 Ashwin to Yadav, 1 run
7.6 Ashwin to Yadav, 2 runs
DC 58/3after 7 overs.
Daniel Sams to bowl 7th over,Yadav on strike
6.1 Sams to Yadav, 1 run.
6.2 Sams to Shaw,FOUR!!Full ball, Slashed over point.
6.3 Sams to Shaw,FOUR!!Short ball, Shaw deft touches it, third man up, balls run to boundary.
6.4 Sams to Shaw, 2 runs
6.5 Sams to Shaw, 1 run
6.6 Sams to Yadav, No run
DC 46/3 after 6th over
Ashwin to bowl sixth over, Shaw on strike
5.1 Ashwin to Shaw, No riun
5.2 Ashwin to Shaw, 1 run
5.3 Ashwin to Yadav, No run,excellent fielding at covers by Tim David.
5.4 Ashiwn to Yadav, No run.
5.5 Ashwin to Yadav, 1 run
5.6 Ashwin to Shaw,FOUR!!Inside edge, runs to fine leg.
DC 40/3 after 5 overs
Tymal Mills to bowl fifth over,Pant on strike
4.1 MIlls to Pant, 1 WIDE! Down the legside.
4.1 Mills to Pant,WICKETTTTT!!! CAUGHT!! DC COLLAPSING??Short ball, outside off stump, Pant slashes it towards third man, who takes it comfortably.
Lalit Yadav walks in at number 5.
4.2 Mills to Yadav, 1 run, in the air, just short of deep point fielder.
Shaw on strike.
4.3 Mills to Shaw,SIX!!! NAILED IT!!Short ball on leg stump, hoist it over fine leg.
4.4 Mills to Shaw, No run
4.5 Mills to Shaw, 1run, cuts to deep point.
4.6 Mills to Yadav, No run
DC 31/2 after 4 overs
M. Ashwin to bowl fourth over,Seifert on strilke
3.1 Ashiwn to Seifert, No run
3.2 Ashwin to Seifert, No run,DROPPED!Extra bounce, Seifert edges.
3.3 Ashiwn to Seifert,WICKET!!! BOWLED'EM!!Googly, Seifert goes backs to cut, goes through the gate.
Mandeep Singh is the new batter.
3.4 Ashwin to Singh, No run
3.5 Ashwin to Singh,WICKET!! ASHWIN ON A ROLL!!Full toss, Singh hits it straight to mid-on fielder.
Rishabh Pant is the new batter.
3.6 Ashwin to Pant, 1 Run
DC 30/0 after 3 overs
Basil Thampi to bowl third over. Seifert on strike
2.1 Thampi to Seifert, No run
2.2 Thampi to Seifert, 3 runs!Full ball, driven over extra covers.
2.3 Thampi to Shaw, No run
2.4 Thampi to Shaw,SIX!! MONSTROUS!!Short length ball, Shaw rocks back and hits itover cow corner.
2.5 Thampi to Shaw, No run
2.6 Thampi to Shaw, No run
DC 21/0 after 2 overs
Jasprit Bumrah to Seifert,
1.1 Bumrah to Seifert, No run
1.2 Bumrah to Seifert, No run
1.3 Bumrah to Seifert,SIX! WHAT A SHOT!On top of the bounce, straight six.
1.4 Bumrah to Seifert, No run
1.5 Bumrah to Seifert,FOUR! SLAPPED!Full ball, driven over mid-off.
1.6 Bumrah to Seifert, 1 run
DC 12/0 at the end of 1 over.
Welcome to the second innings!
Delhi Capitals looks to chase 178 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Tom Seifert walks to the middle as MI takes the field.
Superb batting performance by the Mumbai Indians. After being put into bat by the DC skipper Rishabh Pant, MI got off to a great start with Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma batting with full authority. Rohit made a solid 41 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. But Ishan Kishan achored the innings throughout playing some breathtaking shots and took his team to a total of 177/5 after 20 overs.
We will join you after a short break with DC's reply. Till then, please stay tuned...
MI 177/5 after 20 overs
Shardul Thakur to bowl the 20th over
19.1Thakur to Kishan,1 run
19.2Thakur to Daniel Sams, wide,extra run in the kitty of the Mumbai Indians
19.2Thakur to Daniel Sams, SIX! Wohoho,look how high the ball has gone into the skies. Brilliant striking from Daniel Sams
19.3Thakurto Daniel Sams,1 run. Lovely slower ball by Thakur after being smashed for a six
19.4Thakur to Ishan Kishan, FOUR.Another outstanding shot from Kishan. What an incredible innings he has played for his side.
19.5Thakur to Kishan, FOUR,this time toward the deep mid-wicket region. Full toss from Thakur and Kishan madethe full use of this opportunity
19.6 Thakur to Kishan, 1 run. MI end their innigs at 177/5 after 20 overs
MI 159/5 after 19 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 19th over
18.1Ahmed to Kishan, FOUR.What great placement by the batter. The ball was slower and was in the slot and Kishan gave it the treatment it deserved
18.2Ahmed to Kishan, 2 runs,pulled away to deep square leg
18.3Ahmed to Kishan,FOUR. Smashed down the groundto long-off.3 balls done and already 10 from the over
18.4Ahmed toKishan, 1 run, to long-off
18.5Ahmed to Tim David, no run
18.6Ahmed to Tim David, OUT.The batter slices the ball to deep backward point into the hands of Mandeep Singh. Khaleel Ahmed finishes with 2 wickets to his name
MI 148/4 after 18 overs
Shardul Thakur to bowl the 18th over
17.1Thakur toKishan, no run
17.2Thakur toKishan, 1run, leg byes
17.3Thakur to Tim David,1 run. Guides the high full tossdown tobackward square leg
17.4Thakur to Kishan,Kishan, 1 run. Good yorker by the bowler. Kishan drills this one out for a single
17.5Thakur to Tim David, 2 runs. The ball was short, outside the offstump and David slaps it over the extra cover region for a couple
17.6 Thakur toSIX.Smashed with power, oh what a shot that was!
MI 137/4 after 17 overs
Axar Patel to bowl the 17th over
16.1Patel toTim David, 1 run, short ball on the leg stump
16.2Patel to Kishan,SIX.A clean hit by the MI wicket-keeper and with this, he brings up his fifty. What a vital knock under the circumstances
16.3Patel to Kishan,1 runKishan cuts to sweeper cover
16.4Patel to Tim David,1 run,David drives off the back foot to long-on
16.5Patel to Kishan,FOUR.Patel has bowled two poors balls in the over to Kishan and the batter has taken full advantage of it
16.6 Patel to Kishan 1 run
MI 123/4 after 16 overs
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the 16th over
15.1Yadav toPollard, 1 run. Mistimes the short completly and the ball goes uppishly over mid-wicket for a single
15.2Yadav toKishan, 1 run, cuts to sweeper cover
15.3Yadav toPollard, 1 run, flicks to deep mid wicket
15.4Yadav to Kishan,1 run, drives to long on from the creas
15.5Yadav to Pollard, OUT. Oh what a stunning catch from Tim Seifert. The ball was short and it was pulled by immense power by Pollard but Seifert pulled off a blinder. 3rd wicket of the match for Kuldeep Yadav
MI take their second strategic time-out
15.6 Yadav to Tim David, 1 run to deep mid-wicket
MI 118/3 after 15 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 15th over
14.1 Ahmed toTilak, FOUR,smart shot past short fine leg
14.2Ahmed toTilak, OUT.Tilak Varma upper cuts the ball and is grabbed by Pritvi Shaw on the third man boundary
14.3Ahmed toPollard, no run
14.4Ahmed toPollard, no run
14.5Ahmed toPollard, 1 run, the batter pulls the ball but with no timing
14.6Ahmed toKishan, no run
MI 113/2 after 14 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl the 14th over
13.1Lalit toTilak, 1 run, flighted delivery down leg
13.2Lalit toKishan, no run
13.3Lalit toKishan, 1 run, backs away and slog sweeps for a single
13.4Lalit to Tilak, 2 runs, pulled away with power
13.5Lalit to Tilak, 1 run. Quicker ball and the batter whips it for a single
13.6 Lalit toKishan,FOUR.Dances down the track and takes full advantage by taking the ball on the full. Great batting display
MI 104/2 after 13 overs
Kamlesh Nagarkoti to bowl the 13th over
12.1Nagarkoti to Tilak, no run
12.2Nagarkoti to Tilak, no run
12.3Nagarkoti toFOUR,the batter breaking the shackles with a breathtaking boundary
12.4Nagarkoti to Tilak,FOUR.He is not giving any respect to Nagarkoti and taking him to the cleaners
12.5Nagarkoti to Tilak,1 run
12.6Nagarkoti to Tilak, ,big over for the Mumbai Indians, a much-needed one as well
MI 91/2 after 12 overs
Lalit Yadav to bowl the 12th over
11.1 Lalit to Kishan, 1 run
11.2 Lalit to Tilak,1 run,
11.3Lalit to Kishan, 1 run, short ball and Kishan punches it down the leg side
11.4Lalit to Tilak, 2 runs, fuller ball, drifting on the leg side, nicely guided
11.5Lalit to Tilak no run
11.6Lalit to Tilkak1 run, flat, angling in, and a short-arm-punch to long-on
MI 85/2 after 11 overs
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the 11th over
10.1 Yadav to Anmolpreet, 1 run, sweeps and drags it to the inside half
10.2 Yadav to Kishan, 1 run
10.3 Yadav to Anmolpreet, 2 runs, gets acorss the wickets and tucks it to the on side
10.4 Yadav to Anmolpreet, OUT.Soft dismissal. Kuldeep Yadav is making the most of this opportunity
10.5 Yadav to Tilak Verma, 1 run, short ball and heaved away to backward square
10.6 Yadav to Kishan, 1 run, guided towards the on side for a single
MI 79/1 after 10 overs
Axar Patel to bowl the 10th over
9.1 Patel to Anmolpreet,1 run, low full toss, whipped along the ground
9.2 Patel to Anmolpreet, 1 run
9.3Patel to Kishan,FOUR, short and wide and given the treatment by the left handed wicketkeepr batter
9.4Patel to Kishan,1 run
9.5Patel toAnmolpreet Singh, 2 runs, flicks down the mid-wicket region
9.5Patel toAnmolpreet Singh1 run,
MI 69/1 after 9 overs
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the 9th over
8.1 Yadav to Rohit, 2 run. Rohit reverse sweeps the ball between the legs of the keeper
8.2Yadav to Rohit, OUT,much-needed breakthrough for DC provided by Kuldeep and boy, look at the delightment on his face
8.3 Yadav to Anmolpreet, no run
8.4 Yadav toAnmolpreet, 1 run. difficult chance, valiant effort by Yadav but the ball was just out of his reach
8.5 Yadav to Kishan, 1 run, flick down the mid-wicket boundary, comfortable single for Kishan
8.6 Yadav toAnmolpreet, no run. the batter completly outfoxed by the bowler
MI 65/0 after 8 overs
AxartPatel to bowl the 8th over
7.1 Patel to Rohit,1 run. thinking about two, but Kishanwas sent back by Rohiy
7.2 Patel to Kishan, 1 run, great fielding on the boundary by Mandeep Singh
7.3 Patel to Rohit, 1 run, paddle sweep by Rohit for a single
7.4 Patel to Kishan, 1 run, good solid drive for a single
7.5 Patel to Rohit, FOUR,short by Patel and cut with disdane by the MI skipper
7.6 Patel to Rohit, 1 run
MI 56/0 after 7 overs
First strategic time out done, brilliant start by the Mumbai Indians
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl the 7th over
6.1 Yadav to Rohit, 1 run, gently played to the long off region
6.2Yadav to Kishan, 1 run, nicely flicked behind the sqaure leg area
6.3Yadav to Rohit, no run. Rohit comes down the wicket but Yadav shortens the length and batter adjuts the shot last minute
6.4Yadav to Rohit, 1 run, leans forward and drives the ball all along the carpet
6.5Yadav to Kishan, no run, good bowling by Kuldeep Yadav
6.6Yadav to Kishan, no run
MI 53/0 after 6 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 6th over
5.1Ahmed to Rohit, no run
5.2Ahmed to Rohit, no run
5.3Ahmed to Rohit, no run, the ball came sharply in, Sharma could get the bat down just in time
5.4Ahmed to Rohit, no run, dropped, chance gone beggin at the fine leg region, poor fielding by Thakur
5.5Ahmed to Rohit, FOUR, 50 up for the Mumbai Indians in the first powerplay itself
5.6Ahmed to Rohit, 1 run. End of the powerplay and Mumbai has been dominant in the powerplay
MI 48/0 after 5 overs
Kamlesh Nagarkoti to bowl the 5th over
4.1Nagarkoti to Rohit, FOUR. Superbly slashed towards the point region
4.2Nagarkoti to Rohit, no run
4.3Nagarkoti to Rohit, SIX,bad length, half way down the pitch asking for trouble. Sharma picks the ball up and sends it flying
4.4Nagarkoti to Rohit, wide
4.4Nagarkoti to Rohit, no run, much better length from the bowler this time
4.5Nagarkoti to Rohit, 1 run, dabbed down the third man region
4.6Nagarkoti to Kishan, FOUR,slashed over the cover region and the ball went to the boundary like a tracer bullet
MI 32/0 after 4 overs
Axar Patel to bowl the 4th over
3.1 Patel to Rohit, one run, nicely played to the cover region
3.2 Patel to Kishan, 2 runs, slapped towards the mid wicket region
3.3 Patel to Kishan, no run. faster one,
3.4 Patel to Kishan, no run
3.5 Patel to Kishan, FOUR.Great shot towards the long on boundary
3.6 Patel to Kishan, no run
MI 25/0 after 3 overs
Shardul Thakur to bowl the 3rd over
2.1Thakur to Rohit, 1 run,
2.2Thakur to Ishan Kishan, no run
2.3Thakur to Kishan, 1 run
2.4Thakur to Rohit, 1 run, nicely played towards the third man region
2.5 Thakur to kishan, no run
2.6 Thakur to Kishan, SIX.Wow, this is some amazing batting by the Jharkhand southpaw
MI 16/0 after 2 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 2nd over
1.1Ahmed to Kishan, 1 run, into the ribs, awkwardly fend away by the batter for a single
1.2Ahmed to Rohit, no run
1.3Ahmed to Rohit, no run, a loose dab outside off by the batter
1.4Ahmed to Rohit, 1 run
1.5Ahmed to Kishan,FOUR, great shot towards the cover region
1.6Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, no run
MI after 10/0 after 1 over
Shardul to bowl the first over
0.1Thakur to Rohit, no run,Rohit defends watchfully
0.2Thakur to Rohit, no run
0.3Thakur to Rohit,FOUR,good short towards fine-leg, neatly tickled by Sharma
0.4Thakur to Rohit, no run
0.5Thakur to Rohit, no run
0.6Thakur to Rohit,SIX.Superlative shot over long on by the MI skipper
Teams playing two overseas players in final XI in IPL
KKR (J Kallis, E Morgan) Vs CSK- 2011
DC (TSeifert, R Powell ) vs MI- 2022
Teams
DC Playing XI:
Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
MI Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Rohit Sharma, MI Captain at the toss
We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge. Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. We look forward to being back in Mumbai. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in.
Rishabh Pant, DC Captain at the toss
Very excited. The first thing we decided is we wanted to win the toss and we got it. The pitch looks fresh.
Toss
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have chosen to field first
IPL 2022 | DC vs MI: The clash of the blues
It's the clash of the blues! The Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of this year's IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While DC finished at the top of the table last season, their side failed to qualify for the IPL final. As for MI, they couldn't even make it to the playoffs last year. Here is our analysis:
