Pant and co. face RR test en-route play-offs | IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Team Analysis

The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head in the 58th match of this season's IPL, in what is a must-win for the former, in order to keep their play-off hopes alive. While Rajasthan will be eyeing to go the second spot with a victory.

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: Orange cap-holder Jos Buttler has been the go-to man for the Royals, and his performance against Delhi's bowlers has been sensational. The Englishman has dominated over both Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in past matches.

The addition of Yashasvi Jaiswal, a power-hitter who starts from the word go, has provided Buttler with the option to play throughout the innings.

The bowling has been their strength with a mix of options at Sanju Samson's disposal. Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the wicket-taking charts with 22 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin is cramping up batters by varying his line, lengths, and pace of the deliveries.

Weaknesses: Sanju Samson's record against Anrich Nortje isn't something that will ooze confidence in him. Plus, the absence of Shimron Hetmyer has robbed RR of their pinch-hitter. This might weaken their chances while chasing the total.

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: The return of Anrich Nortje into the squad will provide a boost for DC's fast bowling unit, which was earlier spearheaded by Khaleel Ahmed.

The batting debacle against CSK was a one-off incident. Rishab Pant, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, and David Warner all look in great touch.

Weaknesses: The lack of players in the middle order who can play spin well has cost DC matches more often than not while chasing. The absence of opener Prithvi Shaw has further worsened the damage.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler: The current orange cap-holder, with 3 centuries under his belt already, has been Rajasthan Royals' batting mainstay

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant: The captain Pant seems to have forgotten how to smile, but the batter Pant is wreaking havoc against bowlers. He has been thrashing them with his brute one-handed sixes and crafty sweep shot.

Head-to-head: 25

RR: 13

DC: 12