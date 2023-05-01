RCB names Kedar Jadhav as David Willey's replacement

RCB names Kedar Jadhav as David Willey's replacement

Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 18:40 ist
Kedar Jadhav. Credit: AFP Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets.

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1,196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 38-year-old Maharashtra all-rounder has played 73 ODIs for India scoring 1,389 runs and also taken 27 wickets with his off-breaks.

He also played nine T20Is in which he scored 58 runs.

Jadhav had gone unsold in this year's IPL auction and was doing Marathi commentary. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Premier League
IPL
Kedar Jadhav
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB
Sports News
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

 