SRH look for campaign reset against upbeat RCB | IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis

David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad will be trying to get their first win of IPL 2021 when they take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here's our analysis.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: The SRH bowling attack is considered one of the strongest in the tournament and looks in good shape. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the fold, the bowling trio of Kumar, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan can bowl a lot of dot balls to suffocate the best of batting line-ups. Against Kolkata, these three bowled a total of 27 dots. The Nattu-Bhuvi combo is bankable in the death overs with pinpoint yorkers and slower deliveries.

Weaknesses: SRH have not strengthened their middle-order batting from last season and they are again dependent on David Warner, who has to fire consistently at the top. Against KKR, their middle-order struggled after Warner departed early. There is an urgent need for skill and experience in the middle order to guide Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar, and Kane Williamson can provide just that. However, Jonny Bairstow just hit a fifty while batting at no.4 in the last match and selecting Williamson in his place could be very tough on him.

Opportunities: With SRH playing four more matches in Chennai and then arriving in Delhi, Mohammed Nabi could get an extended run this season if he keeps getting wickets in every game. This could be Nabi’s breakthrough season in the Orange jersey.

Threats: Head coach Trevor Bayliss's comments on Williamson's fitness have not inspired much confidence. Williamson picking up an injury could be a major worry for their campaign. SRH's batting without the elegant New Zealander will lack some solidity and it is time for the others to step up.

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: The batsmen seem to be in good form. After a lean run last year, Glenn Maxwell played an explosive 39-run cameo against Mumbai. AB de Villers delivered a match-winning knock of 48, again showing his genius. And Virat Kohli scored a handy 33 opening the batting. With the return of Devdutt Padikkal, the team's top scorer last season, the RCB batting looks formidable.

Weaknesses: The squad make-up is such that they will have to rely on an uncapped Indian player in the XI. Rajat Patidar started against MI but scored only eight runs batting at no. 3. Other available domestic players are Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Suyash Prabhudessai and Mohammed Azharuddeen. Among them, Azharuddeen seems like the best bet based on his exploits in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Opportunities: The pairing of all-rounders Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson looks promising on paper. The duo didn't get to flex their muscles much in the first game but they have a lot of potential and can deliver match-winning performances in upcoming matches.

Threats: RCB have an inferior record against SRH. The teams have met seven times and RCB have managed to win just thrice. SRH ousted RCB from the play-offs last year by winning the Eliminator. Incidentally, SRH’s only IPL title to date came by winning the final against RCB in 2016.

Team news

The exclusion of Williamson from SRH’s playing XI against KKR was a surprise. Head coach Trevor Bayliss said that the New Zealander needed some time to get match fit. His participation in this fixture remains uncertain. Devdutt Padikkal should be back for RCB to open the innings with Virat Kohli. At the time of writing, the RCB management is awaiting the Covid-19 test reports of Daniel Sams.

Head-to-head:

Matches played: 17

SRH: 10

RCB: 7

Last five matches (most recent first):

SRH: L-L-W-W-W

RCB: W-L-L-L-L

Deccan Herald's dream XI

Virat Kohli, David Warner (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Kyle Jamieson, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player for SRH

Rashid Khan: The Afghan leg-spinner remains the heart of SRH's bowling attack. Against KKR, Rashid bowled a strong spell and dismissed Shubman Gill and the dangerous Andre Russell. Rashid can grab wickets and check the flow of runs. Against Kolkata, he delivered 10 dot balls, a staggering achievement against a batting line-up with many big-hitters. Considering Kohli’s weakness against leg-spin, Rashid will be SRH’s most potent weapon on the spinning track of Chepauk.

Impact player for RCB

Harshal Patel: No bowler in IPL history had managed a five-for against MI until Harshal Patel arrived in an RCB jersey. His wickets included batsmen like Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers. His bowling at the death gave Kohli immense relief. In Patel, RCB might have finally found an answer to their death-bowling woes.