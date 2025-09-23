Indian filmmakers warned against casting Pakistani artistes

<p>Mumbai: Any Indian filmmaker or producer who dares to cast Pakistani singers, actors, or performers will face a complete ban from the All Indian Cinema Workers’ Association (AICWA) — the Mumbai-based apex body of the entertainment industry, which has asserted: “Nation comes first, always.”</p><p>This followed Sunday’s India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, during which Pakistani batsman Sahibzada Farhan made a gun-firing gesture towards the dugout with his bat after smashing a six off Axar Patel.</p><p>It may be mentioned that AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, had made it clear that the film industry would not allow any association with its Pakistani counterparts.</p><p>Sunday’s incident has not gone down well in India, and AICWA was not an exception, which called it “a direct insult to India, our martyrs, and our armed forces”.</p>.In Pics | Nerve-wracking moments from India vs Pakistan match.<p>It added: “This is not sportsmanship; this is terrorism being showcased on the cricket field.” </p><p>On the ban, AICWA said in a statement: “We are proud to stand with the nation, our brave soldiers, and the families of martyrs who sacrifice their lives for Bharat.”</p><p><strong>Raut slams PM, Jay Shah</strong></p><p>As Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan’s gun-firing gesture during the Asia Cup match with India stirred controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a fresh attack on PM Narendra Modi and ICC chief Jay Shah.</p><p>“We have not given Bharat Ratna… Jay Shah should be given Bharat Ratna…for stopping the India-Pakistan war, US President Trump should be given Nobel prize… for insult to India’s martyrs, patriots should strongly demand Bharat Ratna for Jai Bhai,” said Raut.</p>