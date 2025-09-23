Menu
business

EPFO adds 21.04 lakh net members in July, up 5.55%

EPFO added 5.98 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 61.06% of the total new subscribers added in July 2025.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 10:03 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 10:03 IST
India News Business News EPFO

