DH Evening Brief: January 28, 2022

India seeks regulatory fast track for LIC as it gears up for the country's biggest IPO
The Indian government has asked regulators for a swift review of Life Insurance Corporation's draft prospectus, two government sources with knowledge of the matter said - as it pulls out all the stops to have the country's biggest IPO completed by the end of March.
High time to restore glory, standard of debates in House: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday said it is disheartening that Parliament and Legislative Assembly are becoming more and more intransigent place, and it is high time that corrective steps are taken to restore the glory and the standard of intellectual debates of the highest order over there.
Google to pump in up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel
Internet giant Google will invest $1 billion in telecom major Bharti Airtel which includes equity investment as well as a corpus for potential commercial agreements, to be identified and agreed on mutually agreeable terms over the course of the next five years.
Bihar bandh was called on Friday by student bodies, and supported by all parties in the opposition and some in the ruling dispensation, against alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories examination process evoked a mixed response.
BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging at Bengaluru apartment
A 30-year-old granddaughter of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allegedly killed herself by hanging in her flat in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District of Bengaluru.
Ayodhya saints yearn for a political career
Apparently inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it is now the saints of Ayodhya who want to take the political plunge.
Do the math for Budget and you have a job crisis
When it comes to the focus of its February 1 annual budget, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a stark choice: between $200 billion and 200 million.
Railways recruitment protest: Bihar bandh evokes mixed response
Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod for trials of nasal Covid-19 booster dose
Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct phase-3 trials for its Covid-19 intra-nasal vaccine (BBV154), sources in the company said on Friday.
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday
Actor Shruti Haasan has her hands full with 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas, an Amazon web series called 'The Bestseller she wrote' and a movie with Telugu superstar Chiranjivi.
