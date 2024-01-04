DH Changemakers 2024 | Lakshman KP | This playwright is bringing Dalit experiences to the stage

Lakshman KP spent his formative years in Kenchanahalli, near Nelamangala. He grew up in a culture that was enriched with music, drama and performance arts that were largely performed collectively. After an education at the Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore, during which time he heard of Rohith Vemula's suicide, he returned to India and realised that the loneliness experienced by oppressed communities in India remains unrepresented in mainstream art. He decided that his theatre will fill this gap. Most recently, he adapted KB Siddaiah's epic poem, Daklakatha Devikavya into a one-act play.