JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
HomeDH Changemakers

DH Changemakers 2024 | Santoshkumar Chitragar | This artist is reviving a 500-year old art form

Last Updated 10 January 2024, 09:11 IST

Follow Us

Born in a traditional Chitragar family, Santhoshkumar is putting all of his efforts into reviving and continuing Kinnal art, a 500-year old artform originating in Koppal. Santhosh has managed to create jobs for traditional Kinnal artists in the town. He is also training the descendents of Kinnal families, thereby keeping the artform alive. His recent Kinnal installation, named "Angel" at the Bengaluru International Airport, Terminal 2, received widespread acclaim. He also won the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy Award for his sculpture named Rathi Manmatha.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 January 2024, 09:11 IST)
DH Changemakers

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT