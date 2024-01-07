DH Changemakers 2024 | Shashank Soghal |This man is blurring lines between indie and mainstream films

Shashank Soghal is an independent filmmaker from Mysuru. His debut feature film Daredevil Musthafa, an adaptation of Poornachandra Tejaswi's short story of the same name, received critical acclaim. After an initial production agreement fell through, Shashank decided to crowdfund his film. With very few examples of crowdfunded films in the Kannada industry, Shashank had to do things his own way. Very soon however, he had a winner on his hands. He wants to prove that independent, low-budget films can also be mainstream crowd-pleasers. He also dreams of building an ecosystem for filmmakers, so that Kannada cinema can transcend its current standards and become a brand in its own right.