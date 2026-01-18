<p>Lucknow: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo Airlines</a> flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, West Bengal made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport on Sunday morning following a bomb threat, police said.</p>.<p>Bomb disposal squads, security agencies and airport authorities are carrying out thorough security check of the flight carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants, besides two pilots and five crew members.</p>.<p>All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, officials said.</p>.DGCA slaps Rs 22.20 crore fine on IndiGo over December flight disruptions .<p>According to officials, Air Traffic Control (ATC) received information at around 8.46 am about a bomb threat on IndiGo flight 6E-6650. Acting on the alert and following prescribed security protocols, the aircraft was diverted and made a safe emergency landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am.</p>.<p>As per a press statement issued by the Lucknow police commissionerate, after landing, the aircraft was immediately parked in an isolation bay.</p>.<p>During preliminary checks, a handwritten note on a tissue paper bearing the words "Plane mein bomb" (bomb in the plane) was found, police said.</p>.<p>Further investigation and necessary legal action are under way. The law and order situation remains normal and under control, police said. </p>