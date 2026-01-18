Menu
Bomb threat in Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight forces emergency landing in Lucknow

During preliminary checks, a handwritten note on a tissue paper bearing the words 'Plane mein bomb' (bomb in the plane) was found, police said.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 08:45 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 08:45 IST
