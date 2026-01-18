Menu
Former Maharashtra BJP leader Raj K Purohit passes away at 71

He passed away during the wee hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment for health complications.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 08:45 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 08:45 IST
