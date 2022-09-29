5 temples in Karnataka to visit during Navratri
- 1 /6
5 temples in Karnataka to visit during Navratri
- 2 /6
Sri Sharadamba Temple: An 8th-century temple founded by Sri Adi Shankaracharya, Sri Sharadamba Temple is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati and is located in the holy town of Sringeri in Karnataka. Navaratri festival is celebrated on a grand scale every year for 11 days and devotees in large numbers throng the temple to seek blessings. Credit: www.sringeri.net
- 3 /6
Kollur Mookambika Temple: Located in the Udupi District of Karnataka, the Kollur 'Shree Kshntram' is one among the seven abodes of Salvation, in the creation of Parashurama. Devi Mookambike is worshipped here as the Goddess Shakthi. Thousands of devotees visit the temple to find solace, and relief from their problems, pains and difficulties. On Vijayadashami, thousands of devotees perform the Aksharabhyasa Seva at the Saraswathi Mandap. Credit: www.kollurmookambika.org
- 4 /6
Chamundeshwari Temple: This temple is situated on the top of Chamundi Hills about 13 kms from Mysuru. It is dedicated to Goddess Shakti and is about 13 kms from Mysuru. Credit: https://chamundeshwaritemple.in
- 5 /6
Yellamma Temple, Saundatti: Yellamma temple is a temple dedicated to Goddess Renuka and is situated about 475 kms from Bengaluru. Credit: www.karnataka.com
- 6 /6
Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple: Considered as one of the holiest temples in Karnataka, Sigandur Chowdeshwari temple draws a large number of devotees, especially during the Navratri. Located on the banks of the Sharavati River, people offer prayers to goddess Chowdeshwari seeking good health, wealth and prosperity in life. Credit: http://sigandurchowdeshwari.com
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Hurricane Ian hits Florida with catastrophic winds and rain; see pics
UPDATED : Sep 29 2022, 16:12 IST
World news | Hurricane | United States |
"Extremely dangerous" Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida on September 29 with fierce winds, torrential downpours and raging surf that flooded oceanside communities. The powerful hurricane left over eight lakh people without power and in complete blackout.
- 1 /10
Hurricane Ian hits Florida with catastrophic winds and rain; see pics. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /10
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida with fierce winds and downpours that flooded oceanside communities on September 29. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /10
Ian blasted ashore with catastrophic force as a Category 4 hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, and quickly plunged the region's flat, low-lying landscape into a scene of devastation. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Ian was causing 'catastrophic' storm surges, winds, and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, a NHC update read. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
After lashing Florida's east coast, Ian will move towards northeastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coasts and will land on September 30. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
As of Wednesday (September 29) afternoon, more than 814,000 customers are without power in Florida due to the storm, according to PowerOutage.us. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
'Fleets of highwater vehicles, 42,000 linemen, 7,000 members of the National Guards, and 179 aircraft had been mobilized in response to the hurricane's impact,' Florida Governor tweeted. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
There were no official reports of storm-related fatalities or serious injuries. An unspecified number of people were known to be stranded and in need of help in 'high-risk' areas after choosing to ride out the storm at home rather than heed evacuation orders, but they were beyond the immediate reach of rescue crews, DeSantis said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
US President Joe Biden said from the White House that the federal government was 'on alert and in action' as the storm was closing in on Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Firefighters rescue a person amidst flooding in Naples, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pictures | Top 10 airlines in the world (2022)
UPDATED : Sep 29 2022, 14:52 IST
Airlines | World news | Aviation | Aviation Industry |
Here we take a look at the top 10 airlines in the world according to the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards.
- 1 /11
In Pictures | Top 10 airlines in the world (2022)
- 2 /11
1 | Qatar Airways has been adjudged the world's best airline for the seventh consecutive year at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards. Credit: Instagram/qatarairways
- 3 /11
2 | Singapore Airlines sits in the second spot. The airline is known for its commitment to providing excellent customer service and has always set new benchmarks in providing the best experience to its passengers. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
03| Emirates secured third place in the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Emirates’ current fleet consists of 262 planes, and the airline serves 152 destinations. Emirates was the largest international airline in 2020, carrying 15.8 million passengers when the aviation industry recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Instagram/emirates
- 5 /11
4 | All Nippon Airways (ANA) started their business with just two helicopters in 1952. Today the airline has grown to become Japan’s largest airline as well as one of Asia’s most important airlines, operating 82 international routes and 118 domestic routes. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
5 | Fifth on the list is Australia’s most powerful brand, Qantas Airways. Originally known as the Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited (QANTAS), is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading long-distance airlines. Credit: Instagram/qantas
- 7 /11
6 | Japan Airlines grabbed the sixth position. With a long history and a reputation for capturing the essence of traditional Japanese hospitality, Japan Airlines serves 95 destinations in 20 countries from four major hubs in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Okinawa. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
7 | Seventh place was secured by Turkish Airlines which was founded in 1933 with a modest fleet of five aircraft. The airline today flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide with a fleet of more than 300 aircrafts. Credit: Instagram/turkishairlines
- 9 /11
8 | Headquartered in Tremblay-en-France, Air France is one of the best carriers that transform the flight journey into a truly pleasurable and rich experience. The airline has over 1,500 daily flights worldwide. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
9 | Korean Air ranks ninth on the list and is the largest airline and flag carrier in South Korea based on fleet size, international destinations and international flights. Credit: Korean Air
- 11 /11
10 | Switzerland’s largest air carrier Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has ranked tenth on the list. SWISS is a premium airline with one of Europe's most advanced and carbon-efficient aircraft fleets, offering direct flights from Zurich and Geneva. Credit: Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS)
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 29 2022, 03:34 ISTVenezuela | United States | spain | Hurricane | France | South Africa |
- 1 /7
Feminist collectives and abortion rights campaigners take part in a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day, in Caracas. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
A man carries his belongings across the street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in the Ybor City section of Tampa. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /7
A street sign blows in the wind as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Tampa, Florid. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
A view shows wind turbines during sunset in Alagon, near Zaragoza, Spain. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Abortion rights campaigners take part in a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day, in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /7
A model presents a creation by designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Balmain during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /7
The remains of dried sludge on the Jagersfontein diamond tailings dam wall, in Jagersfontein in the Free State province, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - September 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Sep 29 2022, 00:53 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - September 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8.
- 3 /13
Taurus: What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
- 5 /13
Cancer: A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo: A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 4.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 9.
- 8 /13
Libra: You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 1.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 3.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 2.