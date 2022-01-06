Actor Shubha Poonja marries Sumanth Billava; see pics
UPDATED : Jan 06 2022, 19:38 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bigg Boss Kannada |
Model-actress Shubha Poonja took to social media to surprise fans with photographs from her wedding. Shubha tied the knot with Sumanth Billava in an intimate ceremony in Udipi.
Actor Shubha Poonja marries Sumanth Billava; see pics
Model-actress Shubha Poonja took to social media to surprise fans with photographs from her wedding. Shubha tied the knot with Sumanth Billava in an intimate ceremony in Udipi. Credit:Instagram/shubhapoonja
The actress shared photographs on social media where she is dressed as a bride with groom Sumanth posing beside her. Credit:Instagram/shubhapoonja
Keeping the Covid-19 safety protocols, the couple had a gathering of 30 people at the wedding. Credit:Instagram/shubhapoonja
Sumanth Billava and Shubha Poonja pose together for a photo. Credit:Instagram/shubhapoonja
Celebrity photograher Manjunath Magaji flanked by Sumanth Billava and Shubha Poonja. Credit: Instagram/manjunathmagaji24
Shubha, who rose to fame in Bigg Boss Kannada 8, had made her relationship with Sumanth official in June 2020. Credit:Instagram/shubhapoonja
Celebrity photographer Manjunath Magaji clicks a selfie with the newlyweds. Credit: Instagram/manjunathmagaji24
