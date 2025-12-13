<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old Bengaluru-based vlogger with over 1.2 million followers has filed a police complaint after an AI-generated obscene video, allegedly morphed (using his face), was circulated on X (formerly Twitter), causing mental distress.</p><p>A senior police officer said that Hennur police have registered an FIR. The complainant, a resident of Horamavu, alleged that on December 10 at around 9.59 pm he came across a video online that falsely depicted him in an obscene manner. He stated that the video was created using artificial intelligence tools and that he does not appear in the video in any form.</p>.Nearly 19% Bengalureans are apartment residents: D K Shivakumar vows to pass Karnataka Apartment Bill 2025.<p>The vlogger said the video was shared from an X account with the username Madhan (@Madhan1974902), and a link to the post was attached to the complaint. He alleged that the content was circulated widely, triggering speculation among his followers and acquaintances.</p><p>“The complainant started receiving multiple calls and messages questioning the authenticity of the video, which led to severe mental harassment. Given his public profile, the circulation of such content has affected his dignity and personal safety,” the officer said.</p><p>Police said they are probing the social media account mentioned in the complaint and are working to trace the origin of the video.</p><p>Speaking to DH, the complainant said that such videos are created and sold on social media platforms for easy money and claimed that the clip was also shared within certain online groups to damage his image. He demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and ensured the immediate removal of the content from all social media platforms.</p>