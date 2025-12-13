Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Air pollution turns 'severe plus' for Delhi-NCR, emergency curbing measures invoked

A thick blanket of haze hung over the NCR throughout the day blocking the sunlight and triggering health complications.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 16:46 IST
India NewsDelhi-NCRAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us