Adipurush final trailer launch in Tirupati: Star-studded affair
Makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' unveiled the final trailer at a grand event in Tirupati on June 6. The movie is highly anticipated and is expected to be a grand-scale production with state-of-the-art visual effects and a captivating narrative. The film aims to bring the epic story of 'Ramayana' to life on the big screen and is set to release in multiple languages. Here are some pictures from the 'Adipurush' trailer launch event...
Makers of the upcoming mythological movie 'Adipurush' released the final trailer in a grand event in Tirupati on June 6. Credit: Special Arrangement
The trailer saw Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami gracing the event. Credit: PTI Photo
'Adipurush' lead stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon get clicked during the event in Tirupati. Credit: PTI Photo
Kriti Sanon greets the audience from the stage. Credit: Special Arrangement
Prabhas is seen waving towards the sea of his fans in Tirupati. Credit: PTI Photo
Kriti Sanon looked ravising in black ethnich attire at the final trailer of 'Adipurush' in Tirupati. Credit: Special Arrangement
Director Om Raut with Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar during the trailer launch. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Adipurush', the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, is directed by Om Raut and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram. Credit: Special Arrangement
The film will hit the screens in 3D on June 16, with its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Credit: IANS Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
News in Pics, June 7: Best photos from around the world
A person looks down towards the city as a smokey Toronto is seen from the CN Tower as wildfires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the public wait at a bus stop as an illuminated financial advertisement adorns the bus shelter in central Sydney. Credit: Reuters Photo
Boca Juniors players celebrate after win vs Colo Colo. Credit: Reuters Photo
A rainbow sticker marking PRIDE month is seen as a smokey Toronto is seen from the CN Tower as wildfires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
Today's Horoscope - June 7, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 5.
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2.
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3.
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 6
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 8.
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 4
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 7
A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 9
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 1.
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others.. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now its time to move on. Travel plans to be avoided Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 8.
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6.
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. Colleagues may not be completely honest with you; try not to rely on help from others. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 2.
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
In Pics | 5 places to visit in India during monsoon
Visiting different places during the monsoon season can be a unique and beautiful experience. Here are some suggestions for places to visit in India during the monsoon.
In Pics | 5 places to visit in India during monsoon. Credit: Getty Images
Munnar, Kerala: Located in the Western Ghats, Munnar is renowned for its tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. The monsoon season adds a magical touch to the lush greenery and makes it an ideal time to visit. Credit: Getty Images
Coorg, Karnataka: Karnataka's picturesque hill station Coorg is known for the coffee plantations, misty landscapes. This place comes alive during the monsoon and offers a serene and rejuvenating experience. Credit: Getty Images
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: Known as one of the wettest places on the planet, Cherrapunji receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. The region's lush green landscapes, living root bridges, and numerous waterfalls make it a unique destination to experience the monsoon. Credit: Getty Images
Alleppey, Kerala: Alleppey, also called Alappuzha, is famous for its backwaters and houseboat cruises. The monsoon season adds a romantic charm to the serene backwaters, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of Kerala's coastal landscape. Credit: Getty Images
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra: Nestled in the Sahyadri Mountain Range, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station in Maharashtra. The region comes alive with cascading waterfalls, misty valleys, and strawberry farms during the monsoon, offering a refreshing retreat. Credit: Instagram/@khattu_tara
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
Shocking facts you didn't know about Indiana Jones
'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' is set to release in India on June 29, 2023, a day before the global release. The Hollywood movie featuring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones has made an indelible mark in the entertainment culture. As the world awaits the release of 'Indiana Jones 5', here we list some lesser-known facts about the legendary actor that add an extra layer of intrigue to the enigmatic persona that is Harrison Ford.
Shocking facts you didn't know about Indiana Jones. Credit: Instagram/@indianajones
Ageless Adventurer: Harrison Ford reprised his role as Indiana Jones over a span of four decades. From 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981) to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' set to release on June 29, 2023, Ford's portrayal of the adventurous archaeologist has spanned generations. Credit: Instagram/@indianajones
The Whip Master: Harrison Ford became so skilled with the whip that he could crack it with pinpoint accuracy. He performed most of the whip stunts himself, showcasing his dedication to bringing Indiana Jones to life. Credit: Instagram/@indianajones
On-set injury: While filming 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' Ford suffered a serious back injury during a fight scene. Despite the setback, he persevered and continued filming, even incorporating his injury into the story by wearing a brace disguised as Indy's costume. Credit: Special Arrangement
Stuntman extraordinaire: Harrison Ford's commitment to authenticity is well-known, and he performed many of his own stunts throughout the Indiana Jones franchise. One notable example is the famous boulder chase scene in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.' Ford sprinted ahead of a real rolling boulder, showcasing his bravery and dedication to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience. Credit: Instagram/@indianajones
Iconic look: Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones role is known for his iconic look, including a fedora hat, leather jacket, and bullwhip. He is portrayed as a rugged and resourceful adventurer with a sharp intellect and a knack for finding trouble. Despite his flaws and quirks, he demonstrates courage, wit, and a strong sense of justice throughout his journeys. Credit: Instagram/@indianajones