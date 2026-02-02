Menu
Delhi wakes up to dense fog, moderate AQI at most areas

The average AQI settled at 188. The air quality was 'moderate ' at 21 stations while it was 'poor' at 16 stations.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 06:48 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 06:48 IST
