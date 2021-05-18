Central Vista Project: National Museum, Vigyan Bhawan to Udyog Bhawan, Govt likely to raze these 12 key buildings
The government is likely to demolish nearly 12 important buildings including Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and National Museum as part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista project. Though officially the government said it is yet to identify the buildings, which will be demolished during the redevelopment of Central Vista, sources said that 12 major buildings will be pulled down.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the National Archives Annexe, National Museum, Sharma Shakti Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Jawahar Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Raksha Bhawan and Vice President's Residence are some of the key buildings will be demolished.
As per plan, buildings having total 4,58,820 square meters area will be demolished.
The Central Vista redevelopment project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the prime minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.
The Centre had planned to complete the entire Central Vista project, entailing an expenditure of Rs 23,000 crore, by 2024, but the deadline had already been extended to 2026. Due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, the government has decided to slow down the execution of the project, said the official.
At present works for constructing new Parliament building and remodelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath) works are going on.
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
In this photo, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri is seen performing 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Central Vista Avenue, at India Gate, in New Delhi.
