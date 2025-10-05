Menu
Masked appeal

Standing before the Raksha Queen Kolam mask, with her arching brows and sly smile, I could almost hear villagers roaring with laughter under oil lamps. These masks proved that the tradition is as much about amusement as it is about reverence.
