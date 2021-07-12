Euro Final: England fans attack, racially abuse Italy supporters outside Wembley stadium
Pictures and videos of England fans attacking Italy fans outside the Wembley Stadium following their team’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final are doing the rounds on the internet.
- 1 /10
Euro Final: England fans attack, racially abuse Italy supporters outside Wembley stadium
- 2 /10
Pictures and videos of England fans attacking Italy fans outside the Wembley Stadium following their team’s defeat in Euro 2020 final are doing the rounds on internet. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Photos and videos show England supporters throwing punches and kicking Italy fans along with hurling racial slurs. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
England supporters trample on barricades outside Wembley Stadium. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /10
Police detains a fan outside Wembley stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
England fans are seen in a conversation with police outside Wembley stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Cops are seen detaining an ardent fan outside the stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
England fans are seen in a heated argument with police outside Wembley stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
England fans celebrate their team's first goal outside Wembley Stadium in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
England fans are seen cheering for their team outside the stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 12: Best shots from around the world
- 1 /7
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Crowds leave Wembley Stadium after Italy wins the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between England and Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Fans sit on signs advising social-distancing on the edge of Trafalgar Square during a live screening of the UEFA EURO 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Thousands of Cubans marched this Sunday, July 11, through the streets of the small town of San Antonio de los Banos in an unprecedented protest against the government. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Jeppestown, in down town Johannesburg following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former South African president Jacob Zuma by the Constitutional Court. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
People wait to register during a food distribution organized by the Amhara government near the village of Baker, 50 kms South East of Humera, in the northern Tigray Region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020
Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley on Sunday to secure their second European Championship title. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Italy rejoices after winning Euro 2020
- 2 /8
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and teammates celebrate with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi celebrates after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Italy players celebrate with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Chiellini (C-L) and defender Leonardo Bonucci (C-R) pose with the European Championship trophy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Fireworks are seen at Wembley Stadium after Italy wins the Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Italy fans gather in Rome to celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - July 12, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 12, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems | Lucky Numbers: 6 | Lucky Colours: Scarlet | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes your way in your career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Working overtime to increase income may be good but builds up stress. A short trip advised. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | One-sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A good day to make amends. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Matters could seem unsettled at home with the waning moon making you restless. A hobby or creative pursuit could bring joy. Major developments with work or health are likely. A day for adventures | Lucky Colour: Sea- green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Today keep your ideals in mind when making major decisions. Secret affairs may cause complications. Try to have patience and refrain from being judgmental | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. Think twice before you agree to take on any new projects | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends.Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans is likely | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Unexpected expenses could crop up. A promotion or gain long overdue will materialize. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Copa America: Neymar burst into tears after Brazil's defeat, Messi consoles him with a hug; pics go viral
Brazilian forward Neymar burst into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Here's a look at some of them.
- 1 /14
Copa America: Neymar burst into tears after Brazil's defeat, Messi consoles him with a hug; pics go viral
- 2 /14
Brazilian forward Neymar bust into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /14
Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /14
In this photo, Neymar is seen comforted by Brazil's coach Tite after their team's loss. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /14
Photos of Lionel Messi consoling Neymar with a hug has gone viral online. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /14
Brazil great Juninho Paulista and Neymar look dejected after the Copa America final. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /14
Neymar reacts after losing the Copa America 2021 final. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /14
Angel Di Maria and Neymar share an emotional moment. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /14
Neymar is comforted by Vinicius Junior in this photo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /14
An emotional Neymar looks at his runners up medal. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /14
Neymar in tears after losing 1-0 to Argentina in the Copa America final. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /14
After the post-match presentation, football superstars Neymar and Messi were seen sharing sweet nothings. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /14
Brazil's Neymar is comforted by teammate Marquinhos. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /14
An emotional Neymar looks dejected after losing to Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo