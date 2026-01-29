Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US handing over seized tanker to Venezuela, officials say

The United States has ​been carrying out a months-long effort to seize oil tankers linked to Venezuela - ‌carrying out seven apprehensions since late last year.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 04:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 04:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us