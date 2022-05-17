Famous personalities who died of surgical complications
UPDATED : May 17 2022, 16:07 IST
Entertainment News | cosmetic surgery | Bengaluru news | US news |
Here's a look at all the notable personalities who died due to surgical complications.
- 1 /7
Famous personalities who died of surgical complications
- 2 /7
Kannada actor Chethana Raj, aged 21, died during an operation on Tuesday. Reportedly, she was undergoing a 'fat-free' surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru that went wrong. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /7
Apollo 13 star Bill Paxton reportedly had an unpleasant surgery and died of complications eleven days post the operation. Credit: Instagram/bpaxton077
- 4 /7
US actor Andy Warhol died of complications from gallbladder surgery in 1987. Credit: Instagram/andywarhol_archive
- 5 /7
American screenwriter Rod Serling, who created the famous 'Twilight Zone', died from a botched cardiovascular surgery in 1975. Credit: Twitter/PopMatters
- 6 /7
Hollywood actor Steve McQueen died due to cardiac arrest after undergoing surgeries to remove cancerous tumors from his abdomen and neck. Credit: Twitter/PhilippePerez68
- 7 /7
American singer-songwriter June Carter Cash died of complications of heart surgery in 2003. She was 73. Credit: Twitter/JohnnyCash
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Birthday special: 11 times Nushrratt Bharucha wowed us with her fashion
UPDATED : May 17 2022, 11:53 IST
Bollywood news | Fashion tips | Nushrratt Bharucha | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
Actor Nushrratt Bharucha loves to impress her fans with her amazing fashion sense. On her 37th birthday, we bring you some of her stylish pictures.
- 1 /12
Birthday special: 11 times Nushrratt Bharucha wowed us with her fashion.
- 2 /12
Nushrratt Bharucha keeps it chic in a blue crop top and blue boyfriend jeans. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 3 /12
Nushrratt Bharucha in ethnic wear exudes a regal charm. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 4 /12
Nushrratt, a beach baby, seen here in a pink bikini. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 5 /12
One can steal summer outfit ideas from Nushrratt as she sizzles in a purple floral mini dress. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 6 /12
Nushrratt raises the temperature as she poses in a red floor-length gown. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 7 /12
Nushrratt looks a vision in white. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 8 /12
Nushrratt give summer vibes in this cool printed co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 9 /12
Nushrratt ups her fashion game with this Karishma Khanduja creation paired with silver jewellery. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 10 /12
Nushrratt flaunts her toned figure in a floral co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 11 /12
Nushrratt rocks a thigh-high slit dress with a pleated white skirt paired with a matching embellished cape-style top. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 12 /12
Nushrratt cuts a statuesque figure in a pink satin dress. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, May 17: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : May 17 2022, 07:08 ISTPakistan | World news | World Politics | India News | FOOTBALL | Afghanistan |
- 1 /5
Pitcher Jake Odorizzi #17 of the Houston Astros is buckled onto a stretcher after being injured trying to get off the mound to cover first base on a ground out by Enrique Hernandez of the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Military personnel from the Korean People's Army medical corps attend the launch of a campaign to improve the supply of medicines, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Pyongyang. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Wheat prices surged to a new record high on May, 16, 2022 after India decided to ban exports as a heatwave hit production. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A man walks past a hoarding of LIC after the press conference of the LIC IPO launch, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Security officials inspect the site after a bomb blast in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - May 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 16 2022, 22:38 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 6
- 3 /13
Taurus: You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7
- 4 /13
Gemini: Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals. | Lucky Colour: Saphire | Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
Cancer: You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo: Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5
- 7 /13
Virgo: Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. | Lucky Colour: Pumpkin | Lucky Number: 2
- 8 /13
Libra: A short trip could be fruitful and open up new doors for you. Getting involved in an organisation or involvement in large groups gratifying. Don't spend your money on gifts for people who don’t really deserve it. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces:Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Modi visits Nepal, offers prayers at Maya Devi temple in Lumbini
UPDATED : May 16 2022, 16:56 IST
Narendra Modi | Nepal | India News | Lumbini |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Nepal on a day-long visit to mark Buddha Purnima. He offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Lumbini and said that he hoped Lord Buddha would bless all and make the planet peaceful and prosperous. Here are pictures from his visit.
- 1 /9
PM Modi visits Nepal, offers prayers at Maya Devi temple in Lumbini
- 2 /9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maya Devi Temple during his one-day visit to Lumbini. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 3 /9
PM Modi was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 4 /9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen offering prayers at the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 5 /9
The two Prime Ministers also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple. The pillar, which was erected by emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 6 /9
Thereafter, the two leaders watered the Bodhi tree sapling from Bodh Gaya which was gifted by Modi to Lumbini in 2014 and also signed the temple's visitor’s book. Credit: PMO
- 7 /9
PM Modi also participated in the stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini. Credit: Twitter/@SherBDeuba
- 8 /9
It is the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. During the visit, he delivered an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust. Credit: Twitter/@SherBDeuba
- 9 /9
Earlier in the day, upon his arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by Deuba, his spouse Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and several Ministers from the Government of Nepal. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi