Football players with most international goals
Neymar scored the first goal against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture at the Education City Stadium at Al Rayyan, Qatar. Though Brazil eventually crashed out, losing in the penalties, Neymar managed to equal Pele's tally of 77 international goals. Here is a look at the football players who have scored the highest number of international goals.
Football players with most international goals
Talismanic Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has the most number of international goals, netting 118 in 195 appearances. Credit: AFP Photo
Iran's Ali Daei scored 109 goals in 148 appearances. Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi has scored 95 international goals in 170 matches, and will be looking to net more this World Cup. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Mokhtar Dahari (bottom right) scored 89 goals for Malaysia in 142 matches. Credit: Twitter/RajagobalRg
Ferenc Puskas had 84 goals from 85 appearances for Hungary. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
India's Sunil Chhetri netted 84 goals in 131 international appearances. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates scored 80 goals in 109 games. Credit: Reuters Photo
Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu (right) scored 79 international goals in 111 games. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Times of Zambia
Hussein Saeed of Iraq scored 78 goals in 137 matches. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 78 goals in 138 games. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil's legendary Pele has 77 goals in 92 matches. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar Jr just equalized the international goal tally, scoring his 77th yesterday, but across 124 games. Credit: AFP Photo
