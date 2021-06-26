Hotels 50 2021 Ranking: Top 10 Best Hotels in the World - In Pics
Here we take a look at the top 10 Best Hotels in the World according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual ‘Hotels 50 2021’ report.
- 1 /11
Hotels 50 2021 Ranking: Top 10 Best Hotels in the World - In Pics
- 2 /11
1| Hilton - INR 557,836mn. Credit: Instagram/hilton
- 3 /11
2| Hyatt - INR 344,158mn. Credit: Instagram/hyatt
- 4 /11
3| Holiday Inn - INR 276,773mn. Credit: Instagram/holidayinn
- 5 /11
4| Hampton Inn - INR 209,877mn. Credit: Instagram/hamptoninnmiamibeach
- 6 /11
5| Marriott - INR 176,514mn. Credit: Instagram/marriotthotels
- 7 /11
6| Shangri-La - INR 145,667mn. Credit: Instagram/shangrilahotels
- 8 /11
7| Intercontinental - INR 107,163mn. Credit: Instagram/intercontinental
- 9 /11
8| Double Tree - INR 95,577mn. Credit: Instagram/doubletree
- 10 /11
9| Crowne Plaza - INR 89,028mn. Credit: Instagram/crowneplaza
- 11 /11
10| Sheraton - INR 83,156mn. Credit: Instagram/sheratonhotels
Mumbai-Pune train travel gets more scenic with glass-domed vistadome coaches; see pics
The prestigious Mumbai-Pune Express would now have a vistadome coach and passengers can enjoy unhindered view of the rivers, valleys, waterfalls of the Sahyadri ranges. Travelling in the new vistadome coaches of Indian Railways will definitely give passengers an unforgettable travel experience and will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember.
- 1 /10
Mumbai-Pune train gets new vistadome coaches; see pics
- 2 /10
The prestigious Mumbai-Pune Express would now have a Vistadome coach and passengers can enjoy unhindered views of rivers, valleys, waterfalls of the Sahyadri ranges.
- 3 /10
Mumbai-Pune train travel gets more scenic with glass-domed vistadome coaches
- 4 /10
This train will run with Vistadome coach for the first time on this route, according to the Central Railway.
- 5 /10
The views of the Western Ghats while travelling in Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Goa route can now be experienced on Mumbai-Pune route also.
- 6 /10
Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section.
- 7 /10
The vistadome tourist coaches have larger viewing area including roof top glass and comfortable seats that can rotate up to 180 degrees.
- 8 /10
The coaches are connected with GPS-based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS), sunk-in type LED destination board, stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area, mini pantry to provide refreshments to the passengers, service area consisting of hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and washbasin.
- 9 /10
The new coaches are also equipped with a CCTV system for onboard surveillance and have aesthetically designed interiors and FRP panelling, FRP modular toilets with pressurised flushing system and bio tanks and automatic fire detection with an alarm system for safe travel.
- 10 /10
The new vistadome coaches of Indian Railways will definitely give passengers an unforgettable travel experience
President Kovind boards special presidential train to visit his native village in UP; See pics
President Ram Nath Kovind embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh, where he interacted with his old acquaintances from school days and the early days of his social service. It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president is travelling by train.
(Image Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
- 1 /8
President Kovind boards special presidential train to visit his native village in UP; See pics
- 2 /8
President Ram Nath Kovind embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh on June 25.
- 3 /8
He boarded the special train from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi.
- 4 /8
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal can also be seen in pictures tweeted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- 5 /8
Kovind arrived in Kanpur late in the evening and was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a grand welcome ceremony.
- 6 /8
It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president is travelling by train.
- 7 /8
The President interacted with his close and old acquaintances at Jhinjhak and Rura stations, where the special train made stop-overs, Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.
- 8 /8
President Kovind will take part in various programmes scheduled in Paraunkh village.
News in Pics, June 26: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Rescue workers look for survivors among the debris of a partially collapsed building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Police secures the city center in Wuerzburg, southern Germany as a 24-year-old Somalian man killed three people on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Protesters march during a brief rally after the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman found guilty of killing George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Edgar Borja shows the inside of the K1 ATM prototype, which is designed for handling cash, card payments, Bitcoin and receiving remittances, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
This handout image courtesy of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows the partially collapsed building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Britain's Mo Farah reacts after the Men's 10,000m as he fails to qualify for the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Soldiers stand guard outside the Camilo Daza International Airport after the presidential helicopter was hit by gunfire in Cucuta, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Protesters march during a brief rally after the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman found guilty of killing George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 26, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries: A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Lucky color: Honey Lucky number: 8
- 3 /13
Taurus: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Lucky color: Mustard Lucky number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini: A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky color: Indigo Lucky number: 3
- 5 /13
Cancer: Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky color: Teal Lucky number: 2
- 6 /13
Leo: Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky color: Jade Lucky number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo: Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. Lucky color: Coffee brown Lucky number: 4 Lucky gem: Indigo
- 8 /13
Libra: Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. .A junket comes through. In-laws are troublesome. Romance will unfold if you take trips or get together with friends. Lucky color: Copper Lucky number: 7
- 9 /13
Scorpio: If you belong to a group, you may be given a leadership role. Studying, reading and bookkeeping are accented. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky color: Purple Lucky number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair-weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Lucky color: Beige Lucky number: 1
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Travel plans may come unstuck, but keep your cool and don’t react to stressful situations. Old friends may come back into your life. Lucky color: Mauve Lucky number: 3
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Meetings, phone calls, discussions keep you busy today. You may have to voice your personal opinion on some issue. Today would be a fine day for letting your loved ones know how you feel. Lucky color: Taupe Lucky number: 2
- 13 /13
Pisces: Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. An error in judgement calls for smooth-talking. Your disciplined approach make projects run smoothly. Lucky color: Tangerine Lucky number: 8