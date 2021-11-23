In Pics | Bengalureans on boats as heavy rain lashes city
UPDATED : Nov 23 2021, 12:44 IST
Bengaluru | Karnataka | rains | waterlogging | India News |
Heavy rains in Bengaluru have resulted in water entering many high-rise buildings. Emergency authorities had to bring in boats to evacuate residents. Here are pictures:
- 1 /5
In Pics: Bengalureans out on boats amid heavy downpour
- 2 /5
Incessant downpour has led to waterlogging in various parts of Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
This has led to water entering many high-rise buildings. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Residents were evacuated to safer places in a tractor trolley after heavy rains caused flooding in a residential area in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Members of Fire and Rescue Services evacuate people to safer places after heavy rains caused flooding in a residential area in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo
