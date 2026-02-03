<p>Lucknow: In a bizarre and shocking case, a seventh standard student reportedly consumed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-momo-seller-earns-rs-1-lakh-a-day-content-creators-reel-sparks-social-media-discussion-3799816">momos </a>(dumplings made from flour and water dough with fillings like meat, chicken or vegetables) in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria town.</p><p>The payment was, however, not made in cash but in the form of gold jewellery.</p><p>According to the reports, the student, who was fond of momos, used to give the family jewellery, which he stole from home, to the street vendor in exchange for the momos.</p>.Mangaluru crime: Thief ties elderly woman, stuffs cloth in mouth and loots valuables after entering house on pretext of requesting water .<p>The matter came to light on Sunday, when his father opened the Almirah where the jewellery had been kept.</p><p>It later turned out that the boy had paid for the momos with the stolen jewelry. A case was later registered with the police and two persons were detained in this connection, the police said.</p><p>Reports said that three street vendors, who sold momos near Dumri locality in the town, allegedly offered to give the minor momos free if he gave them jewelry. The boy, who did not have cash, readily agreed.</p><p>The boy would steal the gold ornaments one by one and give them to the vendors and in exchange they offered him momos.</p><p>The father of the boys said that the jewellery belonged to his sister and other family members and were kept in an almirah.</p><p>Police said that the matter was being investigated and that two persons had been taken into custody in this connection.</p>