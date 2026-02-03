Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP boy tricked to pay gold worth Rs 85 lakh for momos; 2 taken to custody

The matter came to light on Sunday, when his father opened the Almirah where the jewellery had been kept.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeGoldTrendingDeoriamomos

Follow us on :

Follow Us