In Pics | Clubs with most Premier League titles
Manchester City lifted the Premier League for a sixth time after beating Aston Villa 3-2 on the final match-day. As the club enjoys its 6th title win, here we take a look at the clubs that have claimed the most titles since the Premier League’s foundation in 1992.
English clubs with most Premier League titles
The 'red devils' Manchester United has a record of 13 Premier League titles to their name. Their last one came in 2013 – the final season under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Credit: www.premierleague.com
Manchester City ranks second on the list with 6 premier league titles to their name. The current champions have won four of the last five Premier League titles. Credit: AFP Photo
Chelsea ranks third on the list with five Premier League title wins. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fourth on the list is Arsenal with three Premier League titles. Credit: AP Photo
Liverpool, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers share the fifth spot with one win each. Interestingly, the world’s most popular football (soccer) league has only seen seven different champions in 30 years of its existence. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sidhu Moosewala laid to rest: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa, Punjab. Sidhu was shot dead on May 29 evening, a day after his security cover was trimmed by the state government.
Sidhu Moosewala laid to rest: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
Thousands of mourners thronged Sidhu Moosewala's residence to pay their last respects to the Punjabi singer at his funeral in Mansa, Punjab on May 31, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. Credit: PTI Photo
Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. Credit: PTI Photo
The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation. Credit: Special Arrangement
His mother gives Sidhu one last hug before the start of his funeral procession. Credit: Special Arrangement
Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey. Credit: PTI Photo
The singer's father, Balkour Singh, even took off his turban on seeing the sea of mourners. Credit: PTI Photo
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)(Amritsar) President Simranjit Singh Mann and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attend the funeral of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters and fans of Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala join the funeral procession, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives of Moosewala mourn during his last rites, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives carry the Punjabi singer's mortal remains for cremation during his last rites, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Emotional Moosewala's father after igniting the pyre. Credit: Special Arrangement
Apple iPads lead global tablet market
International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the latest report on global best-selling tablets for the quarter ending March 2022.
Four of the top five best-selling tablets were Apple iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 model is the only non-Apple product on the list.
"4 out of the 5 most sold tablets in Q1 2022 are iPads. They represent 94% of Apple´s total tablet sales and 30% of the total market. 12 yrs after the 1st iPad, Apple dominance remains," said Francisco Jeronimo, associate VP, IDC.
Apple iPads lead global tablet market, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is lone non-Apple device in top five best-selling tablets globally.
1) Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) : It sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. It houses a powerful A13 Bionic chip, which promises to deliver up to 20 percent performance boost over predecessor. Also, it is 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet. Credit: Apple
2) Apple iPad mini 6th Gen (2021) : It comes with 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with narrow borders. It houses Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a 6-core CPU, which promises a 40 percent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU to deliver an 80 percent leap in graphics performance compared to the predecessor. Credit: Apple
3) Apple iPad Pro 5th Gen(2021): It comes in 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes. It features Apple M1 chipset comes with The 8-core CPU backed by the 8-core GPU. They are paired with 16-core Apple Neural Engine, an advanced image signal processor (ISP), a unified, high-bandwidth memory architecture with up to 16GB of memory, 2x faster storage, make iPad Pro more capable than ever. Credit: Apple
4) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (2022): The new Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11.0-inch WQXGA+(2560 x 1600p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 276 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, S Pen for an ultralow latency delivering an incredible writing experience, and support Samsung DeX and an 8,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
5) Apple iPad Air 4th Gen(2020) It features 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with multi‑touch, True Tone Display, IPS technology, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 2360x1640 resolution. It is powered by 5nm class A14 Bionic System-on-Chip (SoC) with 11.8 billion transistors. With this, it can deliver 40-percent faster, 30-percent faster graphics, 2X graphics performance, which is more than enough to play power-intensive games, do video editing, and other heavy work on the iPad. Credit: Apple
From SRK's daughter to Big B's grandson, a look at the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is all set to work her magic as she brings 'The Archies' comics to life with its Bollywood adaptation. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby. Meet the cast members of the live-action musical film in which three star kids are making their dream debut.
From SRK's daughter to Big B's grandson, a look at the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Here we take a look at the star cast of the live-action musical film 'The Archies' by Zoya Akhtar in which not one, not two, but three-star kids are making their debut. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project which is made under the banner Tiger Baby. Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will play Veronica Lodge in the film. Credit: Instagram/suhanakhan2
Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor will feature as Betty Cooper. Credit: Instagram/khushi05k
Raj Kapoor's great-grandson and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, will be seen essaying the role of protagonist Archie Andrews. Instagram/agastyaworld
Multi-talented Mihir Ahuja will play the role of Jughead Hones. Credit: Instagram/mihirahuja_
Fashion influencer Yuvraj Menda will be seen as Dilton Doiley. Credit: Instagram/yuvrajmenda
Actor and musician Vedang Raina will portray the role of Reggie Mantle. Credit: Instagram/vedangraina
Musician Aditi Saigal, popularly known as 'Dot' can be seen as Midge Klump in the Bollywood adaptation of 'The Archies' comics which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Credit: Instagram/dotandthesyllables
News in Pics, May 31, 2022: Best photos from across the world
People walk the boardwalk as kites fly from the beach in the background on May 30, 2022 in Wildwood, New Jersey.
A rescuer works to extinguish a fire at a meat production facility in the aftermath of an attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, at a location given as Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters photo/State Emergency Services of Ukraine
Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial which is marking the 100th anniversary of its dedication on Memorial Day, in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
People carry furniture at the scene of a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
An Apple II computer is on display at the newly opened Apple Museum in Warsaw, Poland. Credit: AFP Photo
An airplane is pictured at the assembly line of the Embraer aircraft factory in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo