The original Xbox, Microsoft's answer to Sony' PlayStation 2 and its first attempt at a dedicated video game console, was not particularly successful in terms of sheer sales at just 24 million units sold, compared to the PS2's 155 million. That said, it did play its part in revolutionising modern gaming and paved the way for many beloved game franchises like Halo and Fable.

The console is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Here's a look at the best-selling games on the franchise.

(Source: Statista via VGChartz)