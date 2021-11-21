In Pics | From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars shine bright at IFFI 2021
The International Film Festival of India 2021 kicked off in Goa on November 20 much to the delight of movie buffs. Some of the most popular names from the film fraternity made their presence felt during the inauguration. Here are the top photos from the event.
In Pics | From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars shine bright at IFFI 2021. Credit: Twitter/@IFFIGoa
Salman Khan | Bollywood's 'Bhai' set the stage of fire with his unmissable swag and dashing looks. The mass hero--who has been an integral part of the industry for over three decades-- will soon be seen in 'Antim', slated to hit the screens on November 25 | Credit: Twitter/ @IFFIGoa
Raashi Khanna | The 'Madras Cafe' star, who is widely regarded as one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema, impressed the audience with her effortless dance moves. Credit: Twitter/@IFFIGoa
Shraddha Kapoor | 'Aarohi' looked stunning as she delivered an energetic performance during the opening ceremony. The star, who began her career in 2010 with 'Teen Patti', was last seen in the actioner Baaghi 3. She has a film with director Luv Ranjan in her kitty. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Karan Johar | The popular filmmaker shared the stage with Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the opening ceremony. He is working on his latest movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The 'My Name is Khan' helmer was to begin work on 'Takht' but the film has been put on hold. Credit: IANS Photo
Riteish Deshmukh | The underrated actor, who has been part of popular movies such as 'Housefull' and 'Ek Villain', looked charming in a 'desi' avatar. The star has maintained a relatively low profile of late to focus on his personal life. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Mouni Roy | Mouni, who rose to fame with her work in the TV show 'Naagin', left fans asking for more when she delivered a lively performance during the event. Credit: Instagram/pibindia
Hema Malini | The 'Sholay' actor looked her usual charming self during the ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Khushbu | The actor-turned-politician, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', made her presence felt during the event. Credit: PTI Photos
Ranveer Singh | Ranveer was at his quirkiest best as he electrified the audience with his infectious energy level. Bollywood's resident livewire has often garnered attention with his hatke fashion choices and this particular instance was no different. Instagram/pibindia
News in Pics, Nov 21: Best pics from around the world
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, on the outskirts of the capital city of Doha. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators march in the center of Zagreb to protest against Covid-19 measures such as obligatory certificates for public sector. Credit: AFP Photo
A member of the UME monitors gas emissions in an ash-covered area of Las Manchas, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Austria's far-right Freedom Party FPOe against the measures taken to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, at Maria Theresien Platz square in Vienna, Austria. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman reacts, in anger, to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents sit amid debris of their burnt houses after a fire broke out in a slum area in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns a shot to Norway's Casper Ruud during their semi-final match of the ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 21, 2021
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 21, 2021
Aries | Someone at work is causing trouble - avoid confrontations. Dreams have a way of turning real today. Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. | Lucky Colour: Yellow .| Lucky Numbers: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
20 years of the original Xbox: Here are the best-selling games
The original Xbox, Microsoft's answer to Sony' PlayStation 2 and its first attempt at a dedicated video game console, was not particularly successful in terms of sheer sales at just 24 million units sold, compared to the PS2's 155 million. That said, it did play its part in revolutionising modern gaming and paved the way for many beloved game franchises like Halo and Fable.
The console is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Here's a look at the best-selling games on the franchise.
(Source: Statista via VGChartz)
20 years of the original Xbox: Here are the best-selling games
Halo 2, released in 2004, is the best selling-game in the original Xbox's game library, with 8 million copies sold. Credit: GameFAQs
Halo: Combat Evolved, which gave birth to one of the most iconic modern-day shooters, sold far less than its sequel, Halo 2, but still moved a respectable 5 million units. Credit: GameFAQs
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell was hailed for its use of lighting and how it evolved on Metal Gear Solid's third-person stealth-action gameplay, and went on to sell 3.02 million copies. Credit: GameFAQs
Fable is beloved by critics and gamers alike, even among modern action RPGs — though it was not without its drawbacks. It sold 3 million copies. Credit: GameFAQs
Depending on who you ask, some people may consider Morrowind or it successor, Oblivion, the greatest Elder Scrolls game ever, but everyone agrees that Morrowind is one of the greatest games in the series regardless. It sold 2.86 million copies. Credit: GameFAQs
The GTA 3 and GTA Vice City double pack - containing two of the open-world game franchise's best entries, sold 2.49 million copies, making it one of the original Xbox's best-selling two-packs. Credit: GameFAQs
Many gamers believe that Need for Speed peaked with Underground 2, and its successor, Most Wanted. It's easy to say why - the game had endless customisation that let players truly 'own' their cars as they ripped through the streets. It went on to sell 2.28 million copies. Credit: GameFAQs
Though many people disagree on where Star Wars has gone in recent years, there is no disagreement in the fact that 'KOTOR' is one of the greatest Star Wars games ever, particularly for its story and characters. It sold 2.19 million units. Credit: GameFAQs
Andhra Pradesh rains: Heavy downpour swamps Tirupati, Kadapa and other districts
Incessant rains of up to 20 cm lashed several districts in Andhra Pradesh. The heavy downpour has completely thrown life out of gear, leaving at least 30 people feared dead and over a dozen missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.
Andhra Pradesh rains: Heavy downpour swamps Tirupati, Kadapa and other districts
Incessant rains of up to 20 cm lashed several districts in Andhra Pradesh. The heavy downpour has thrown the life completely out of gear leaving at least 30 people feared dead and over a dozen missing. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel are carrying out rescue operations in the flash floods areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Police personnel are seen evacuating residents of Puttaparthi Sai Nagar colony to safer areas. Credit: Twitter/@dineshakula
Swollen rivers and rivulets caused a huge deluge in the districts, cutting off roads at some places. In many places, roads turned into canals and swept vehicles away. In this photo, a bus is seen completely submerged in water. Credit: PTI Photo
The South Central Railway said 11 passenger and Express trains were cancelled, five partially cancelled and 27 diverted via other routes and one more rescheduled because of the deluge. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF team evacuates the people stranded in the swollen Chitravathi river, near Veldurthi village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
AP Police evacuate locals to safer areas in Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Twitter/@dineshakula
Police personnel are seen evacuating residents of Puttaparthi Sai Nagar colony to safer areas. Credit: Twitter/@dineshakula