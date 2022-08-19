In Pics | Krishna Janmashtami celebrations across India
Here's a sneak peek into this year's Krishna Janmashtami celebrations across India.
- 1 /13
Krishna Janmashtami celebrations across India
- 2 /13
Devotees arrive to pay obesiance to Lord Bankey Bihari on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', at the Shri Bankey Bihari temple, in Vrindavan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
Devotees form a human pyramid to break 'dahi-handi', an earthen pot filled with curd suspended in the air, during the celebrations of the 'Janmashtami' festival at Dadar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', at an ISKCON temple in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
Devotees gather at an ISKCON temple on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
A child dressed as Lord Krishna being blessed by a priest on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', at an ISKCON temple in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
Priests perform puja during the 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations at the Govind Dev Ji temple, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Devotees visit the illuminated Durgiana Temple on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /13
Devotees is large numbers wait outside the Krishna Janambhoomi temple on 'Janmashtami' festival in Mathura. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Devotees offer prayers at Govind Dev temple on 'Krishna Janmashtami' festival, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Illuminated JK Temple on the occasion of 'Krishna Janmashtami' in Kanpur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Laxmi Narayan Temple decorated with lights on the occasion of 'Krishna Janmashtami' in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna poses for a photo outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus on 'Krishna Janmashtami' in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, August 20, 2022: Best shots from the world
- 1 /6
Police secures the area after two persons have been injured in a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
People watch a martial arts demonstration event to celebrate Afghanistan's 103rd Independence Day, which commemorates the country's independence from Britain influence on this day in 1919. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Residents use a raft to move along a waterlogged street in a residential area after a heavy monsoon rainfall in Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Honor guards pass by on their way to the cemetery carrying the remains of firefighters who died fighting a fire at fuel storage tanks, in Matanzas, Cuba. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Smoke rises from the fire that continues to consume trees and pastures in a wetland near the city of Victoria, Entre Rios, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
An aerial view of parched terrace fields in Fuyuan village, as the region is experiencing a drought, in Chongqing China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8
- 3 /13
Taurus | You can excel where before you’ve failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
Cancer | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
Leo | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2
- 7 /13
Virgo | Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you’ve been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You’ll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to come people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 1
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 6
- 13 /13
Pisces | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problems or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 2
In Pics | Amazing facts about milk you may not know
Milk consumption is one of the heavily debated topics in the nutrition world. It has been enjoyed by many throughout the world for thousands of years. The most commonly consumed types come from cows, sheep and goats. The health effects of milk are diverse, some components in milk are quite beneficial, while others may have adverse effects. Here we list some of the health benefits of this nutritious beverage that everyone should know.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Amazing facts about milk you may not know
- 2 /11
Milk is a great source of calcium which helps plays a key role in strengthening bones and keeping your teeth, nail & hair healthy. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /11
Milk has a cooling effect on the body as it coats the stomach lining and esophagus against heartburn which usually happens due to our daily foods in the diet that are more acidic and spicier in nature. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
Milk provides protein and a range of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, which is vital for bone health. It contains all nine of the essential amino acids necessary for your body to function at an optimal level. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /11
Milk has a lightening effect on the skin. It was reported that in ancient times, the royals had bathed in milk occasionally. Milk acts as a purifier and packs in a lot of natural moisturizers that helps your skin achieve a glow like no other. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Milk reduces the risk of obesity as one cup gives the feeling of being full and satisfies your cravings to eat more. Not many know that inclusion of 2-3 cups of milk to your daily diet can help you not just prevent obesity but actually control your weight. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
Milk acts as a great energy booster, when you’re feeling low and struggling to get through the day just have an ice-cold glass of milk and will feel re-energized in no time. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /11
Milk acts as a best post-workout drink and has demonstrated that a cup of milk after a workout can decrease muscle damage, promote muscle repair, increase strength and even decrease muscle soreness. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
Milk also acts a disease fighter as it helps in preventing many life-threating diseases. Some reports suggest that milk helps in controlling high blood pressure and reduces the risk of heath attack. Apart from preventing certain forms of cancer, it also has the ability to reduce the production of cholesterol by your liver and helps improve eyesight. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
One can create huge variety of food products from milk, such as yoghurt, cream, butter, ghee and paneer. These dairy products are a major part of the modern diet. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
Milk has the potential to fight depression. A study conducted in 2020 found that sometimes the feeling of depression can be linked back to a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body. Milk is fortified with Vitamin D boosters and can help you in getting out of a low mood. Credit: Getty Images
In Pics | 10 famous Lord Krishna temples in India
Lord Krishna is said to bring prosperity and good fortune. He is the son of Vasudeva and Devaki, according to Hindu tradition. Krishna Janmashtami is one of the festivals which is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. This festival attracts pilgrims and tourists from all over the world. Here are 10 famous Krishna temples you can visit during Krishna Janmashtami.
- 1 /11
In Pics | 10 famous Lord Krishna temples in India
- 2 /11
Banke Bihari Temple: Located in the town of Vrindavan, Banke Bihari temple is amongst the holiest and famous temples of Lord Krishna in the world. The officials anticipate hundreds of devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami. Credit: Instagram/wandering_2gether
- 3 /11
Dwarkadhish Temple: The Dwarkadhish temple, also known as the Jagat Mandir and occasionally spelled Dwarakadheesh, is a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and is located in Gujarat. This temple is one of the four holy pilgrimages of India that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year. Janmashtami festival is celebrated with great pomp by the Krishna bhakts here. Credit: Gujarat Tourism
- 4 /11
Guruvayur Temple: Referred as 'Bhuloka Vaikunta', this Krishna temple is located in the town of Guruvayur in Kerala. This temple is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Krishna Janmashtami or Sri Krishna Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour with devotees in large number offering prayers. Credit: Twitter/mysql_sync
- 5 /11
Krishna Temple: Located in Udupi, Karnataka, Udupi Shri Krishna Temple is a well-known historic temple dedicated to Lord Krishna. This temple is one of the Udupi’s eight mathas having rich and historical value. Devotees in large number visit the temple to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, especially during Janmashtami. Credit: Udipi Krishna Mutt
- 6 /11
ISKCON Temple: ISKCON is a kind of movement, which is spread across the globe and they have built numerous temples worldwide dedicated to Lord Krishna. These marvelously built and well-maintained temples of Lord Krishna are being visited by lakhs of devotees from different castes and religions throughout the year. Krishna Janmashtami is one of the festivals that ISKCON celebrates in a grand scale. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Prem Mandir: Located in the holy town of Vrindavan, Prem Mandir is one of the recently erected temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Spread over 54-acres, this temple is a must visit spiritual destination for all the Krishna devotees. Credit: Wikipedia
- 8 /11
Rajagopalaswamy temple: Located in the town of Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, Sri Arulmigu Rajagopalaswamy Temple is one of the holiest shrines for Vaishnavites. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 9 /11
Jagannath Temple: Another famous Lord Krishna temple in Gujarat is Jagannath Temple. This is one of the temples where one can find idols of Lord Krishna and his siblings - Balram and Subhadra. Credit: Shree Jagannathji Mandir
- 10 /11
Shrinathji Temple: One of the famous pilgrimages in Rajasthan, this temple attracts thousands of Lord Krishna devotees every year. It is also considered an important pilgrimage centre by Vaishnavites. Credit: Instagram/shrinathjitemple
- 11 /11
Jugal Kishore Temple: Located by the famed Keshi Ghat at the lower end of Vrindavan, the Jugal Kishore Temple was one of the approved temples constructed by the Gaudiya Vaishnavas. Built completely in red sandstone, this shrine is one of the oldest temples of Lord Krishna in Mathura. Credit: Mathura Vrindavan Tourism