In Pics | Pakistan Prime Ministers who have been arrested
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9 as he appeared to face charges in multiple graft cases. With his arrest, Imran joins the list Pakistan's Wazir- e Azam who found themselves accused and faced arrest by the country's law enforcement agencies.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Pakistan Prime Ministers who have been arrested
- 2 /6
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption case on May 9, 2023. He joins the long list of former Wazir-e-Azams who were arrested after they left office. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi: The 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan was arrested by the country's National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case involving the awarding of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract. He was sent to jail in 2019, almost a year after his brief tenure at the top post ended. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Nawaz Sharif: Sharif, Pakistan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, has seen a tumultuous political career. He was exiled in 1999, placed under house arrest in 2007, removed from the post of Prime Minister by the Supreme Court in 2017 and was sentenced to prison for seven years a year later. Sharif applied for bail in the corruption case and flew to the UK citing medical reasons and currently resides there. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /6
Benazir Bhutto: Pakistan’s first female PM, who held the top post for two non-consecutive terms, faced arrest in 1986 for making an anti-government speech a year after being placed under house arrest for nearly three months. Bhutto was assassinated in 2007 while campaigning for elections in Rawalpindi. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /6
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: The founder of the PPP political party, Bhutto was arrested in 1977 following a military coup led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. He was later sentenced to death and was hanged in a jail in Rawalpindi. Credit: Twitter/@Pamphlet_in
