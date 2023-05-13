Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the news of him deciding on a new CEO for the micro-blogging site. He said "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.!" As he decides to step down from the position, we take a look at the personalities who have held the position of CEO at one of the world's biggest social media companies.