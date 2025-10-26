Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Allowance hike, pension, insurance for panchayat representatives if INDIA bloc wins polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 09:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTejashwi YadavBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us