With winter knocking on the doors, it is the best time to head to spend some amazing time on the hills, right? Away from the city hustle surrounded by scenic views soaking in the fresh air with a cup of hot tea and enjoying some quality time with loved ones. Here we list some amazing properties by SaffronStays homes that are pure hidden gems and are the perfect spots for a quick getaway from Delhi. Above all, one should definitely add these places to their bucket list when visiting the North of India.