In Pics | Players who have played five World Cups
Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a record, scoring in all five World Cups he has appeared in. The Portuguese forward - who courted controversy with the explosive Manchester United exit in the opening days of the 2022 FIFA World Cup - is living up to his statement that he does not chase records, records chase him. The 37-year-old is also among the few players to have appeared in five World Cups, on a list that includes names like Lionel Messi and 1990 World Cup winner Lothar Matthäus.
Antonio Carbajal came to be known as 'El Cinco Copas' for appearing in five World Cups. The Mexican goalkeeper made his international debut in the 1950 World Cup, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in that year's tournament. He then appeared in the 1958 and 1962 World Cups before helping Mexico win its first World Cup match in 1962. Credit: Getty Images
Lothar Matthäus played for West Germany and post unification too. He first appeared in the 1982 World Cup and then in 1986 where they lost to Maradona's Argentina. Lothar would get even in 1990, as Germany beat the Alibicelestes. His final appearance was in the 1998 World Cup. Credit: Twitter/rLMatthaeus10
Rafael Márquez made his first World Cup appearance for Mexico in 2006, and captained the team in 2010. He went on to appear in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups too. Credit: Twitter/RafaMarquezMX
Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006 and since then has gone from strength to strength. Despite a glittering career, the biggest international prize has eluded the little magician from Argentina. The Qatar edition marks Messi's final World Cup appearance and Argentina's campaign has been off to a bad start with a loss to Saudi Arabia. However, Messi and the team will be looking past their defeat and to getting back to their unbeaten form as they face Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
The other man named in the name breath as Messi is Portugal's Ronaldo, who also first appeared in the 2006 World Cup and will probably be playing his last this year. He's already making waves, having scored one against Ghana from the pebnalty spot, much like Messi. However, with his explosive Manchester United exit and club future in doubt, Ronaldo has a lot to prove at the international stage. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Unique homestays near Delhi for a quick getaway
With winter knocking on the doors, it is the best time to head to spend some amazing time on the hills, right? Away from the city hustle surrounded by scenic views soaking in the fresh air with a cup of hot tea and enjoying some quality time with loved ones. Here we list some amazing properties by SaffronStays homes that are pure hidden gems and are the perfect spots for a quick getaway from Delhi. Above all, one should definitely add these places to their bucket list when visiting the North of India.
In Pics | Unique homestays near Delhi for a quick getaway
Ekam, Chail: Made of wood and stone, and equipped with modern furnishings, every part of the home has a rhythm of its own. This 4-bedroom, pet-friendly regal abode is hidden in the midst of a forest in Chail. From the charming attic room with a stargazing roof to floor-to-ceiling windows, sit-outs on every floor offering stunning vistas of the snow-capped Himalayas, this is a must-visit place for nature lovers. Credit: Special Arrangement
Glasshouse Celeste, Uttarakhand: This place is the Home Owners’ vision of a one-of-a-kind uber-luxe private villa located in Uttarakhand. This property is 90 per cent solar-powered, has a 56K litre rainwater harvesting reservoir, and an organic farm, perfect for nature lovers, and takes the luxury living experience to a whole new level. This is an ideal home for stargazers who love to lose themselves to the beauty of the night with millions of constellations enveloping the sky. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hakushu, Shimla: An uber-luxe property in Sainj, near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh draws heavy influence from Japanese architecture and interiors, seen through its clean, minimalist look and soothing earthy hues. The home has employed an all-women staff, with many of them who have struggled to securely support themselves or their family. Credit: Special Arrangement
Monarch Manor, Manali: Located on Manali Road, this homestay is a restored architectural masterpiece that is nestled amidst one of Manali’s quietest locales. It has been painstakingly restored by a family of Ayurvedic doctors and healers who have infused the entire stay experience with measures that promote holistic well-being. The home chefs will also offer you authentic, pahadi meals that you will not find anywhere in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: Special Arrangement
Massive fire at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace, over 50 shops charred
A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on November 24. Over 50 shops are gutted in the fire and 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process, as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours. No casualty has been reported till now.
Massive fire at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace, over 50 shops charred Credit: PTI Photo
Over 50 shops were charred in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said. Credit: PTI Photo
The cooling operations are currently under way and no injuries have been reported so far, said Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 09.19 pm on November 24 and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Credit: PTI Photo
Currently, 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours, a fire department official said. Credit: PTI Photo
The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
The fire officials said that weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lanes posed a major challenge for Delhi Fire Service to carry out its fire-fighting operations. Credit: PTI Photo
Fire Brigade personnel douse a massive fire that broke out at the Bhagirath Palace market, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Charred shops following a massive fire that broke out at the Bhagirath Palace market, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Fire Brigade personnel and shopkeepers are seen on the site in Delhi on November 25, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Most followed Indians on Twitter in 2022
Take a look at the top 10 most followed Indians on Twitter as of November 25, 2022.
In Pics | Most followed Indians on Twitter in 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter. He tops the list with a massive 84.6 million followers. Credit: Reuters Photo
Second on the list is Team India's run machine and star cricketer Virat Kohli. He has a whopping 52.1 million fan followers on Twitter. Credit: AFP Photo
The Office of the Prime Minister is the third most followed account in India. It has 51.5 million followers on Twitter. Credit: PMO India
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also known as the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, ranks fourth on the list with 48.1 million followers. Credit: PTI Photo
One of the fittest actors in showbiz, Akshay Kumar ranks fifth on the list with 45.4 million followers. Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Sixth on the list is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He has 44.6 million Twitter followers. Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
'Baadshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth Bollywood personality to secure a spot in the top 10 list. He ranks seventh with 42.9 million Twitter followers. Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar features eight on the list with a strong fan base of 38.1 million followers. Credit: Reuters Photo
Greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan has 32.1 million followers and ranks ninth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
With 31.2 million followers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rounds off the list of the top ten most followed Indians on Twitter. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Nov 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
A person takes photos of season decorations on the day that Madrid turns its Christmas lights on. Credit: Reuters Photo
A set of balloons fly in the air near the Macy's sign on 34th Street at the end of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
Brazilian fans celebrate in a Volkswagen Kombi vehicle decorated for the World Cup, after the match between Brazil and Serbia at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo
People watch the sunset on the beach in Le Carbet, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique. Credit: AFP Photo
General view of fans at the FIFA Fan Festival after the match between Brazil and Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
People visit artistic light installations along an illuminated trail during the Incanto di Luci (enchantment of lights) exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo
Commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement between Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the government in Bogota. Credit: Reuters Photo