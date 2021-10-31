In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest in Bengaluru
Puneeth Rajkumar's was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru with full state honours on Sunday morning. The actor and celebrity television host, fondly known as 'Appu' and 'Yuvarathnaa' after his eponymous films, died at a hospital in Bengaluru Friday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish.
- 1 /6
- 2 /6
Puneeth Rajkumar's was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, next to his father and mother, with full state honours on Sunday morning. Credit: DH Photo
- 3 /6
Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise shocked the Kannada and the film fraternity at large and drew condolences from PM Modi, CM Bommai, among others. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /6
Countless admirers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar have put up large posters of him with garlands at many places as they mourn his sudden demise. Credit: DH Photo
- 5 /6
Several film and political personalities have paid their respects to the departed soul. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former CM S M Krishna, pontiffs of various mutts paid their respects today. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai
- 6 /6
The state government made arrangements for all Puneeth's fans to pay homage. Mortal remains of the actor, wrapped in the national tri-colour, was kept at the Kanteerava stadium, to enable fans and well-wishers to pay tributes. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai
