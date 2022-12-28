In Pics | Tata House to private jet, 5 ultra expensive things owned by Ratan Tata
Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata is the embodiment of class. Today (December 28), as he turns 85, we list some ultra-rich things owned by one of the India's top industrialists.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Tata House to private jet, 5 ultra expensive things owned by Ratan Tata
- 2 /6
Ratan Tata is fond of supercars and has a huge fleet at his garage. One of his prized possessions is a luxury Maserati Quattroporte. This car is globally known for its gorgeous exterior and interior and its amazing performance. With a top speed of 270 kph, this car accelerates from 0 to 60 in just 4.7 seconds and costs approximately Rs 2.32 crore. Credit: Maserati
- 3 /6
One of the most powerful saloon cars in the world, Jaguar XF-R is parked at Ratan Tata's residence and he is often spotted driving around in Mumbai. Despite having amazing interiors, Tata further customised the car with expensive alloy wheels, customised seating and other performance-related improvements. Credit: Jaguar
- 4 /6
Not many know that Ratan Tata is also a trained pilot and is the first Indian civilian to fly an F-16 Falcon. He proudly owns a Dassault Falcon private jet that costs roughly around $30 million. The interior of the jet has been customised with Tata's specifications including conference facility, sleeping arena and bathroom. It is also reported that Tata usually flies this Falcon all by himself. Credit: Dassault Falcon
- 5 /6
Ratan Tata also owns Ferrari California, a two-door 2+2 hardtop convertible exotic beast that is known for its ferocious performance. What makes the Ferrari California a special car is that it was among just a few models in India back when it was purchased by Ratan Tata. Credit: Ferrari
- 6 /6
Ratan Tata lives in a huge mansion located near Colaba post office. Built over 13,350 square feet, this sea-facing three-storied house is estimated to cost close to Rs 200 crore. Credit: Starsunfolded
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Tunisha Sharma cremated: Family and friends bid tearful adieu
Actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites were performed on Tuesday (December 27) at the Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Her funeral was attended by family and close friends from the industry like Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang. Actor Sheezan Khan's mother and sister also came to pay their last respects to the deceased actor.
- 1 /10
Tunisha Sharma cremated: Family and friends bid tearful adieu
- 2 /10
The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma were held on December 27 in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Following a post-mortem examination at J J Hospital, her mortal remains were brought to Tembha Hospital in Mira Bhayandar and then taken to her Mira Road home. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The mortal remains of TV actress Tunisha Sharma reaches for the last rites at the crematorium ground, Mira Road, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
The mortal remains of TV actress Tunisha Sharma at the crematorium ground at Mira Bhayandar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Tunisha was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma was inconsolable and fell unconscious during her daughter's last rites. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Some of known TV actors and Sharma's friends, including Vishal Jethwa, Kanwar Dhillon, Sayantani Ghosh, Shivin Narang, Deepika Goyal with husband Rohit Raj Goyal, Avneet Kaur, director duo Abbas-Mustan, Siddharth Nigam, and Ashnoor Kaur came to pay their last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Actor Vishal Jethwa attends Tunisha Sharma's funeral in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /10
Tunisha's friends arrive to pay their last respects at the funeral in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 28, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
People explore the ice covered pier in Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada, on December 27, 2022. The ice formations were created by a large winter storm which hit the region on over the Christmas weekend. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
A man pushes a child on a sled on a frozen river in Beijing on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
A Sikh performer demonstrate his skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh in Prayagraj on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands inside a swab collection booth to check preparation of Covid-19 test facilities at a hospital in Mumbai on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
A Rohingya refugee bathes at a temporary shelter after arriving by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on December 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Yellow | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Colour: Platinum | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Peach | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Colour: Magenta | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Colour: Honey | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Colour: Apricot | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Colour: Mustard | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars | Colour: Scarlet | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Colour: Vanilla Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Colour: orange Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Know more about Sheezan Khan
Know more about late television actor Tunisha Sharma's former boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who was detained on charges of abetment to suicide after the 20-year-old ended her life on December 24.
- 1 /10
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Know more about Sheezan Khan
- 2 /10
Actor Sheezan Khan was born in September 1994 and raised in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 3 /10
Apart from acting, Sheezan is fitness freak and is also a TEDx speaker. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 4 /10
He is the younger brother of popular actors Falaz Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 5 /10
Following in the footsteps of his sisters, Sheezan forayed into showbiz and made a niche space for himself in the television industry. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 6 /10
Sheezan Khan was seen for the first time in the historical TV drama 'Jodha Akbar'. He essayed the role of young Akbar in the show. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 7 /10
Sheezan then went on to feature in TV shows like 'Chandra Nandini', 'Silsila Pyaar Ka', and 'Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi'. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 8 /10
Sheezan became a household name for playing characters like Arjun Priya in 'Tara From Satara' and Raghav in 'Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan'. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 9 /10
His role in 'Nazar 2' also helped him garner massive appreciation. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9
- 10 /10
Currently, Sheezan is playing the lead role in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on Sab TV. Credit: Instagram/@sheezan9