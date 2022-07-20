In Pics | Telangana's vibrant Bonalu festival
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 17:42 IST
Telangana | India News | Secunderabad | Hyderabad |
The annual 'Ashada Bonalu' festival is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in Telangana with devotees thronging the temple to offer prayers to the goddess. Here are some pictures from Telangana's 'state festival' that displays the beauty of India and its traditions.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Telangana's vibrant Bonalu festival
- 2 /10
Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana as a thanksgiving to the goddess for fulfilment of vows. It involves the worship of the goddess and her various forms. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The Bonalu festival is celebrated usually during the Hindu calendar month of 'Ashada' which falls in July/August. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
The festival is celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace, and prosperity. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
People in Hyderabad celebrating the Bonalu festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
This festival was accorded the status of 'state festival' by the Telangana government after the formation of the new state in June 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Artistes dress up as gods and demons and perform during a procession. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Unlike last few years when the festival was a subdued low-key affair due to Covid-19, this time it was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Devotees pose for a photo during the 'Bonalu' festival in Secunderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
A performer dressed as the Hindu goddess Maha Kali takes part in a Bonalu festival procession at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Sakshi Agarwal rings in her birthday in Hawaii; Pics go viral!
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 17:32 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Sakshi Aggarwal | Kollywood | Hawaii | Celebrity Vacations | Celebrity |
Kollywood actress Sakshi Aggarwal set the internet ablaze with her alluring pictures. The diva, who is in the US on a month-long holiday, made the most of her 32nd birthday by ringing it in style in the Hawaiian Islands, a paradise on earth. Take a look...
- 1 /11
Sakshi Agarwal rings in her birthday in Hawaii; See Pics
- 2 /11
Kollywood actress Sakshi Agarwal has set the internet on fire with her birthday pictures. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 3 /11
The diva, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, took to social media to share some alluring pictures from Hawaii, which is known for its gorgeous beaches. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 4 /11
In the shared pictures, Sakshi was seen in a bikini, enjoying the sun, sand and beach. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 5 /11
Moments after her post, these pictures went viral on social media. with netizens appreciating her stunning photographs. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 6 /11
Sakshi is a beach bum and her look has grabbed everyone's attention. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 7 /11
The actress is in the United States on a month-long holiday and is making the most of her vacation. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 8 /11
Sakshi looks stunningly sexy as she shows off her hot body in a black bikini while on a beach vacation. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 9 /11
On the work front, Sakshi has completed her portion on 'The Night'. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 10 /11
Sakshi shot to fame after her stint in the television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
- 11 /11
Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her films, Prabhu Deva-starrer 'Bagheera' and Samuthirakani's 'Naan Kadavul Illai'. Credit: Instagram/iamsakshiagarwal
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease the rain god
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 15:10 IST
rains | rituals | News | India News | monsoon food |
From frog weddings to naked ploughing, here we take a look at some of the unusual rituals practised across the country to appease the rain god.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease the rain god
- 2 /7
Frog Wedding: One of the most followed rituals, people organise a wedding of frogs to appease the rain god, Lord Indra. Many believe that performing a frog wedding will make lord Indra happy and he will bless us with good rains. Credit: MS Manjunath/DH Photo
- 3 /7
Varuna Yajna: Priests perform a special puja by immersing themselves in barrels of water and chanting the name of Lord Varuna 1,000 times as a prayer to bring rainfall. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Kappathalli: The Kappathalli dance is performed in parts of Andhra Pradesh to appease the rain god. People perform a folk dance where two men shoulder a pole with a frog tied in the middle. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /7
Vanavasam: There is a belief in Telangana that the rain gods will heed penance and make it rain if people leave their homes and spend the day in the forest as part of an exile, Vanavasam. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /7
Mud-bath: People in the Uttar Pradesh region believe that throwing or bathing a person in mud would please Indra, the god of rain. In some parts, they even bury their children up to the neck to appease deities hoping that the ritual would bring early rains. Credit: Screengrab from Video shared by ANINews UP
- 7 /7
Naked Ploughing: In Uttar Pradesh as part of a custom to bring rain, women plough the fields naked at night for rainfall. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 20, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /6
People enjoy a warm evening at Rockaway Beach in New York City. Temperatures in New York City, and much of the East Coast, will rise into the 90's tomorrow as a heat wave blankets the area and much of the nation. Rockaway beaches were briefly closed today due to shark sightings close to the beach. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions. Credit: iStock Photo
- 3 /6
A roadside vendor takes a nap along a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Firefighters spray water on a wildfire raging in the Monts d'Arree, near Brasparts, Brittany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Fresh surges of Covid-19 infections around the world show the pandemic is nowhere near over, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lamented last week, warning that the virus is running free. The number of Covid-19 cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Firefighters mop up after electrical transformer equipment caught fire and was later extinguished on the Arizona side of the dam, near Boulder City, Nevada. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - July 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 20 2022, 01:10 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you’ll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue now. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus | Frustration at another's incompetence is building up. Best to move away from the trouble spot. Friends bring joy. Your ideas may be good, but they aren’t necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have to let go of your past. The week seems enticing, and you attract new admirers. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2
- 6 /13
Leo | Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Stay away from & get rich quick types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Brick-red. Lucky Number: 8
- 9 /13
Scorpio | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won’t always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 5
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You’re secretive by nature, but sometimes, it is better to communicate your feelings and clear up pending issues. It’s also time to go through your possessions and get rid of what’s not needed. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 7
- 12 /13
Aquarius | The pursuit of happiness is about the journey not the destination, so take time to enjoy the small pleasures of life today. Be careful when signing agreements and be sure to read the fine print. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 6
- 13 /13
Pisces | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Keep it slow and learn to flow with the tide. Not a day for confrontations. Clarify anything to do with the law in advance of any new projects. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8