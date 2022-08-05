In Pics | Top Telugu stars who have hosted reality TV shows
UPDATED : Aug 05 2022, 16:41 IST
Telugu | Telugu cinema | Tollywood | Entertainment News | Entertainment | TV Shows |
From Samantha Ruth Prabu and Jr NTR to Rana Daggubatti, here we take a look at the Telugu actors who enjoyed a brief stint on the small screen.
In Pics | Top Telugu stars who have hosted reality TV shows
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Samantha made a surprising TV debut by stepping into the shoes of Nagarjuna Akkineni for Bigg Boss Telugu. She turned guest host of BB4 Telugu Season 4 as Nagarjuna was busy shooting for his films. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Jr NTR | Jr NTR made an astonishing TV debut by hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. Credit: Instagram/jrntr
Rana Daggubati | He made his television debut with the celebrity talk show No. 1 Yaari. Credit: Instagram/ranadaggubati
Tamannaah Bhatia | One of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry, Bhatia made her TV debut with MasterChef Telugu. Her journey didn't go as expected and she decided to quit the show in the middle due to pending payments by its producer. Credit: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks
Nani | Versatile actor Nani hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. However, he failed to meet Jr NTR's standards and the season received mixed reviews from the audience. Credit: Instagram/nameisnani
Navdeep | He made his television debut in 2011 with the reality show Super. He then hosted the game show for film and serial celebrities on Star Maa and Tollywood Squares. Credit: Instagram/pnavdeep
Brahmanandam | Comedy king Brahmanandam made his TV debut with the comedy show 'The Great Telugu Laughter Challenge' where he appeared as a judge. His efforts went in vain as the show failed miserably. Credit: Instagram/actorbrahmanandam
Prince Cecil | Actor Prince, who is best known for his film 'Bus Stop', made his debut on TV as a host with the dance reality show 'Dance Jodi Dance'. Credit: Instagram/princececil3
Baladitya | Actor and award-winning TV host Baladitya of Sambhavi fame, made a successful TV debut as a host on ETV with the quiz show 'Champion' in 2015 and 2016. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tejaswi Madivada | Madivada made her TV debut in 2018 with the standup comedy show 'The Great Telugu Laughter'. The show, however, failed to give her new opportunities as it did not impress the audience. Credit: Instagram/tejaswimadivada
News in Pics, August 5, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Aug 05 2022, 08:22 ISTWorld news | India News | Iceland | World Politics |
Martine, a Syrian brown bear eats frozen fruits and vegetables at the Servion Zoo in Servion on August 4, 2022 as Switzerland experiences a heatwave. Credit: AFP Photo
Heavy dust rises as part of the grain silos in the port of Beirut collapse, due to an ongoing fire since the beginning of last month, on August 4, 2022, on the day that crisis-hit Lebanon marks two years since a giant explosion ripped through the capital. Credit: AFP Photo
People visit the scene of the newly erupted volcano taking place in Meradalir valley, near mount Fagradalsfjall, Iceland on August 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents pick up bags with food in the small village of Malaya Rohan, after military strikes, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region Ukraine August 4, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a student protest in rejection of the government of President Ivan Duque, in Bogotá on August 4, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 5, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 04 2022, 22:27 ISTSagittarius Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 5, 2022
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes | Colour: Indigo | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy| Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today| Colour: Purple | Number: 1| Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues| Colour: Tan | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life | Colour: Mustard | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled .Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast | Colour: Teak | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes | Colour: Ochre | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation| Colour: Maroon | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour| Colour: Turquoise | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today| Colour: Plum | Number: 2 |Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged| Colour: Orange | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments | Colour: Yellow | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list (2022)
UPDATED : Aug 04 2022, 20:38 IST
Business News | News | India News | companies |
Nine Indian companies got featured on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list which was released on August 3. The list ranked the world's largest corporations by revenue for fiscal 2021 and nine companies from India managed to grab a spot in the list.
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
The nation's biggest life insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has broken into the latest Fortune Global 500 list. With revenue of $97.26 billion and a profit of $553.8 million, the company was ranked 98th on the Fortune 500 Global list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Reliance Industries, with revenue of $93.98 billion and a net profit of $8.15 billion in 2021, has been on the list for 19 years. Reliance jumped 51 places to 104 on the 2022 list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Government-owned oil and gas explorer Indian Oil Corporation rose 28 places to 142nd rank on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation climbed 16 places and secured 190th rank. Credit: Reuters Photo
One of the largest banks in the world, the State Bank of India, jumped 17 places and secured 236th position. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bharat Petroleum, one of the leading oil and gas companies in India, rose 19 places to 295 on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company, Tata Motors, was at 370th position on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
One of the leading steel manufacturing companies of India, Tata Steel was at 435th spot on the latest Fortune Global 500 list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Multinational gold retailer Rajesh Exports was at 437th position and was the ninth Indian company to feature on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list. Credit: Rajesh Exports
In Pics | 2022 Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
UPDATED : Aug 04 2022, 15:55 IST
companies | Business News | World news | News | India News |
Fortune announced the Fortune Global 500 list for 2022 on August 3, ranking the world's largest corporations by revenue for fiscal 2021. Here we take a look at the top 10 companies on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list. Take a look...
In Pics | 2022 Fortune Global 500's 10 most valuable companies
American multinational retail corporation, Walmart, continued to reign as number one on the Fortune Global 500 for the ninth consecutive year. Credit: Reuters Photo
American multinational technology company Amazon was ranked second on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Third on the list was State Grid Corporation of China, commonly known as the State Grid, the largest utility company in the world. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
China National Petroleum, one of the largest integrated energy groups in the world, was positioned fourth on the list. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Petroleum refining company Sinopec stood fifth on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Aramco was the only Arab company to secure a place in the top 10 list. The company was positioned sixth on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
American multinational technology company, Apple, was seen at the seventh position on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Germany is one of the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles and commercial vehicles, the Volkswagen group secured eighth place on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
The largest construction company in the world by revenue, China State Construction Engineering (CSCE) stood ninth on the list. Credit: Facebook/China State Construction
American healthcare company, CVS Health, rounded off the top 10 list Fortune Global 500 list for 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo