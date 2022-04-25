In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022
In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022
10| Abigail Johnson, president and chief executive officer of American investment firm Fidelity Investments (FMR) | Net worth: $21.2 billion. Credit: Wikipedia
9| Chilean mining magnate Iris Fontbona and her family | Net worth: $22.8 billion. Credit: Instagram/iris_fontbona
8| German billionaire heiress, the daughter of Herbert and Johanna Quandt, Susanne Klatten | Net worth: $24.3 billion. Credit: Twitter/@UniOfBuckingham
7| Miriam Adelson, owner of casino company Las Vegas Sands | Net worth: $27.5 billion. Credit: AP Photo
6| Owner of Benga Mining, Gina Rinehart | Net worth: $30.2 billion. Credit: Ginarinehart.com/au
5| Candy heiress Jacqueline Mars | Net worth: $31.7 billion. Credit: Twitter/@DanAlexander21
4| MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos | Net worth: $43.6 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
3| President of the David H Koch Foundation, Julia Flesher Koch | Net worth: $60 billion. Credit: David H Koch Foundation
2| Alice Walton, only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton | Net worth: $65.3 billion. Credit: Twitter/@SteveCase
1| Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, the granddaughter of Eugene Schueller, the founder of cosmetics maker L'Oreal | Net worth: $74.8 billion. Credit: Twitter/@BriHallOfficial
News in Pics, April 25: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 25 2022, 06:17 IST
Australians and New Zealanders commemorate Anzac Day during a march through the city centre in Sydney, Australia
French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron celebrates after his victory in France's presidential election. Credit: AFP Photo
A person prays during a service for Orthodox Easter at the All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial photograph taken shows a destroyed residential area in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
People hug a palm tree known as La Palma, located in the iconic Reforma avenue, during a goodbye ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres in action with Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Valentin. Credit: Reuters Photo
People wave the national flag during a 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out by members of both Hindu and Muslim communities, at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 25 2022, 03:58 IST
Today's Horoscope - April 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy – a transfer is quite likely | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Fine day for affectionate ties to grow stronger Focus on your inner life and meditative interests. Career opportunities abound, but learn to read the fine print. Do not sign legal documents today | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your boss is troublesome. It may be a heavy workload, but you're able to think matters through clearly. You'll meet with social opportunities | Lucky Colour: Bottle-green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You can invest in profitable ventures Interest in occult matters keeps you occupied. Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, and commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Happy Birthday Sachin | A look at the master blaster's most memorable knocks
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 16:14 IST
Sports News | Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket |
On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday, we turn back the clock to take a look at some of his most memorable innings. Although it is a tough task with over a century of century knocks to choose from, DH picks out some that have stayed long in the memory.
Happy Birthday Sachin | A look at the master blaster's most memorable knocks
Sachin put up a memorable 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup, facing a legendary bowling attack of Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. Credit: DH Pool
Peter George of Australia claps as Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring a double century during day four of the Second Test match between India and Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 12, 2010 in Bangalore. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin scored 160 runs against New Zealand in the first Test of the series in 2009, at McLean Park in Napier of New Zealand. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin raises his bat on scoring his century during the Group B ICC World Cup Cricket match between India and South Africa at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on March 12, 2011. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin celebrates his century during the second day of the third Npower Test match at Headingley in Leeds on August 23, 2002. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin scores a hit on the off side on his way to an unbeaten 194 during day one of the 1st Test match between Pakistan and India at Multan Stadium on March 28, 2004. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates scoring a century during the Commonwealth Bank One Day International Series first final match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 2, 2008. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin celebrates his 50th Test century during day 4 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 19, 2010 in Centurion. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin plays a drive on his way to his century during the match between England and India in the NatWest One Day Series at Chester Le Street, Durham, England on July 4, 2002. Credit: Getty Images
Sachin raises his bat to celebrate his century during Cricket World Cup match between England and India at The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on February 27, 2011. Credit: AFP/Getty Images
See stunning pictures of the Rio Carnival 2022
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 14:24 IST
carnival | Rio de Janeiro | parade | World news | News | Brazil |
Colourful floats and flamboyant dancers gave a scintillating performance delighting tens of thousands by filling up the streets of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays. Here are some spectacular pictures from this year's carnival parade.
See stunning pictures of the Rio Carnival 2022
Colourful floats and flamboyant dancers gave a scintillating performance delighting tens of thousands by filling up the streets of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of the Portela samba school performs during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambodrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools began strutting their stuff, which was the first evening of the two-night spectacle. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muses in the Imperatriz Leopoldinense school dressed as the Iemanja deity of Afro-Brazilian religions, were thrilled to be back at the Sambadrome. Credit: Reuters Photo
An artist performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rio's Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s and symbolises Brazil's Carnival festivities. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sao Paulo also kicked off its Carnival parade on April 22nd evening. Both cities' parades usually take place in February or March, but their mayors in January jointly announced they were postponing Carnival by two months due to concerns about the proliferation of the omicron variant. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
During the pandemic, it was a shelter for more than 400 homeless people and also served as a vaccination station. Credit: AFP Photo
The 2021 edition was swiftly cancelled due to the rise of the delta variant. More than 663,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, the second-highest of any country in the world, according to Our World in Data, an online research site. Credit: Reuters Photo
Entire communities rally around the competing samba schools, whose shows are a source of pride and employment since preparations require countless seamstresses, welders, costume designers, and more. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of Portela samba school perform at the Sambodrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. Credit: AFP Photo
Drums queen Thay Magalhaes from Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Revellers from Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Drum Queen Pamela Monteiro of Portela samba school performs during the Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo