<p>Belagavi: Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday admitted in the Karnataka Assembly that the government does not have a solution on the maintenance of drinking water units in rural areas. </p><p>"We're facing a difficulty," Priyank said during Question Hour when lawmakers raised the issue of dysfunctional water units. </p><p>"Units are set up without our knowledge under various funds - MP, MLA, MLC, corporate social responsiblity and so on. After they are set up, gram panchayats are asked to pay for their management and maintenance," he said. "Units set up by gram panchayats are doing well. The problem is with units set up using other funds." </p><p>Priyank said he has been trying to come up with a blueprint for this. "I've personally spoken to the likes of Kent, Aquaguard, Coca Cola and Pepsi. They're ready to sell their products, but aren't ready to take up maintenance," he said. "I don't want to lie about this. I've not been successful in finding a solution. We'll continue talking to manufacturers. I'll need some more time," the minister said. </p><p>To a question by Hirekerur Congress MLA UB Banakar on fluoride levels across Haveri district, Priyank said his department had taken water testing seriously. </p><p>"In the previous government 5.13 lakh tests were done. Under our government, in the last two-and-a-half years, 13.20 lakh tests have been done. This is a continuous process," Priyank said, adding that the focus was on detecting chemical and biological contamination. </p>