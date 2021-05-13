Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, images of violence surface from Gaza
In one of the most intense airstrikes in Gaza since 2014, the continuous bombardment by the Israeli military has crippled the Gaza city. So far, 83 people have been killed in Gaza and nearly 400 wounded in days of near relentless Israeli airstrikes.
People and journalists gathered in front of a destroyed building in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia on May 13, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather amidst the rubble in front of Al-Sharouk tower that collapses after being hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Credit: AFP Photo
A Palestinian man views the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes that destroyed a tower building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Credit: Reuters Photo
People gather outdoors as they see the destruction caused by Israel bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia. Credit: AFP Photo
A Palestinian electricity worker walks at the site where a tower building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
Broken mannequins are seen near the site where a tower building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli air strike near the ruins of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinians view the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Palestinian man stands outside a damaged shop. Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli air strike near the site of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in the air strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Palestinian man walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli air strike near the site of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
