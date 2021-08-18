Muharram 2021: Muslims around the world fast and mourn
Pictures of Shia Muslims carrying out mourning processions on the 10th day of the Muharram month. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed.
Muharram 2021: Muslims around the world fast and mourn
Muharram is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. Credit: AFP Photo
The Shiite commemoration of Ashura includes a ten-day mourning period starting on the first day of Muharram, to mark the seventh-century slaying of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein in Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqi Shia Muslims take part in a religious procession during the ten-day mourning period leading up to Ashura, in the central holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite mourners participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: AFP
Muslims beat their chests in a religious procession during the month of Muharram leading up to the mourning day of Ashura, in Iraq. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite mourners participate in a Muharram procession in Iraq. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqi Shiites take part in a religious procession during the month of Muharram leading up to the mourning day of Ashura, in the holy city of Najaf. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession during the month of Muharram. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite Muslim worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Abbas during the Muslim month of Muharram, in Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession during the month of Muharram. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession at the Imam Abbas shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
Muslims take part in a mourning procession at the Imam Abbas shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala. Credit: AFP Photo
Shiite Muslim take part in a Muharram procession in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo
