News in Pics, 2 April: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /8
Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion cross from Mexico into the United States, in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Amazon.com Inc workers react to the outcome of the vote to unionize, in Brooklyn. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen at makeshift shelters in Kisoro, Uganda. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has awakened long-slumbering anxiety interest in Switzerland in concrete nuclear fallout shelters built across the country during the Cold War, with spots available for every single resident. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
New 'Himalayan Hills' habitat for snow leopards and red pandas at Dublin Zoo, in Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Detainees are transferred to a jail under state of emergency in San Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Eve of the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in Cairo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Eve of the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in Cairo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care . Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, You feel you can compete well with others and attempted new things. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | You are on a roll where friends are concerned. Finances a bit shaky today, will clear up mid-week . Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance!. Lucky Colour: Pista-green Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Cherry-red Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Lucky Colour: Copper Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Try not to get upset over misunderstandings. Working situations could seem very stressful. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taliban hoist giant flag in Kabul, eight months after return to power
UPDATED : Apr 01 2022, 14:07 IST
The Taliban raised a giant white flag of their movement on a hill overlooking the Afghan capital in a ceremony held nearly eight months after they returned to power. Several hundred Taliban, many armed, attended the ceremony presided over by Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy prime minister, on the hill in Wazir Akbar Khan, near the mostly deserted diplomatic enclave in Kabul.
- 1 /10
Taliban hoist giant flag in Kabul, eight months after return to power Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /10
The Taliban raised a giant white flag of their movement on a hill overlooking the Afghan capital on March 31 in a ceremony held nearly eight months after they returned to power. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Several hundred Taliban, many armed, attended the ceremony presided over by Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy prime minister, on the hill in Wazir Akbar Khan, near the mostly deserted diplomatic enclave in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Measuring 40 metres (130 feet) wide and 26 metres high, the white flag is decorated with the Islamic profession of faith in black letters. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
The commander of the Taliban army Qari Fasihuddin speaks during a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The flag-raising comes a week after the Taliban shut down all girls' secondary schools just hours after they allowed them to reopen for the first time since August. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Members of Taliban offer prayers at the venue after a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
A Taliban fighter is seen at the Taliban flag-raising ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
A man wears a flag at the venue for a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the venue for a flag hoisting ceremony of the Taliban flag on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
In pics: Lanka crisis worsens, protests turn violent
UPDATED : Apr 01 2022, 15:16 IST
Police resorted to lathi charges, fired tear gas and water cannons as protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo clamouring for his resignation. The island nation continues to reel under the worst economic crisis it has seen in decades. See pictures here.
- 1 /10
In pics: Lanka crisis worsens, protests turn violent
- 2 /10
Police resorted to lathi charges, fired tear gas and water cannons as protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo clamouring for his resignation. The island nation continues to reel under the worst economic crisis it has seen in decades. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Protestors shouted slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka’s foreign-exchange woes. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
“No petrol, no gas, no milk powder, no electricity”, “Go home Gota”, protestors with such placards were then seen walking towards the Rajapaksa private residence at Pangiriwatte Lane in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
It was reported that at least one man was critically wounded, as protestors slammed the government's handling of the country's crippling economic crisis. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Protesters set fire to an army bus parked across the lane leading to Rajapaksa's home in Colombo's Mirihana residential quarter, as well as a police vehicle. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Protesters also toppled a neighbour's wall and used bricks to attack officers and troops. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Colombo was placed under indefinite curfew in the wake of the violence. Four hours into the protest, the area remained blocked for vehicles. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
A police officer takes photos with his mobile phone of a burnt-out bus during a demonstration outside the Sri Lankan president's home to call for his resignation in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Demonstrators clash with police while staging a protest outside Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | More confident and certain of your goals, you can achieve much today. Travel is on the cards. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lukcy Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Rose Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. It is good to communicate, using your heart than your head. Travel plans should take shape. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Home and family life seem unsettled .Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo