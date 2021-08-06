News in Pics, August 6: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 05:10 ISTUnited States | United Kingdom | World news | London | Afghanistan | Kabul | Berlin | Germany |
- 1 /7
Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks with Ed Bartlam, founder of Underbelly, and previously furloughed staff at the London Wonderground comedy and music festival venue in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People participate in a protest against N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo and protest for a moratorium on evictions. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A participant holds up a placard reading 'Freedom' during a protest of supporters of the anti-lockdown 'Querdenker' movement (Lateral Thinkers) in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Office workers walk out during their lunch break at Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Containers are seen placed in front of the Red Fort ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations, in the old quarters of Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
An Afghan security personnel gestures as he stands guard at the site a day after a car bomb explosion in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Lebanese riot police deploy near the Lebanese parliament headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on August 4, 2021, following clashes with protesters on the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the port and the city. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 6, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 00:28 ISTHoroscope | Horoscope 2021 | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 6, 2021
- 2 /13
ARIES | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrate you. Work on strengthening your support network. Stress will tell on your digestion today. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Colour: Tomato-red | Number: 4
- 3 /13
TAURUS | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Colour: Peach | Number: 9
- 4 /13
GEMINI | If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Hassles with in-laws could put a damper on your day. You'll meet with social opportunities. | Colour: Mustard | Number: 3
- 5 /13
CANCER | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 7
- 6 /13
LEO | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Health ailments better. | Colour: Plum | Number: 6
- 7 /13
VIRGO | You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. | Colour: Copper | Number: 2
- 8 /13
LIBRA | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. | Colour: Auburn | Number: 5
- 9 /13
SCORPIO | Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. | Colour: Turquoise | Number: 8
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS | Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Lime | Number: 4
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN | Loved ones may be unreasonable. Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. Your ability to lead a group will bring you popularity. | Colour: Coffee | Number: 3
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS | A windfall or legacy may come through. Emotional issues or personal problems may drag you down today. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Colour: Amber | Number: 1
- 13 /13
PISCES | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. | Colour: Chocolate | Number: 7
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags silver in 57 kg freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
UPDATED : Aug 05 2021, 23:39 IST
Wrestling | Tokyo Game Show | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo | Tokyo 2020 | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | News | Sports News |
Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 1 /9
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags silver in 57 kg freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
- 2 /9
Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Ravi became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Ravi lost the men's freestyle 57 kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
In 2019, Dahiya lost to Uguev at the World Championship. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
There were expectations that 23-year-old Dahiya would become India's youngest Olympic champion but the Russian defended well to win comfortably. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
In the quarter-final, he outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4). Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Ravi erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and other Telugu stars who own private jets
UPDATED : Aug 05 2021, 19:27 IST
Telugu | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Nayanthara | Vignesh Shivan | mahesh babu | Chiranjeevi | ram charan | Pawan Kalyan |
Celebrities are known for their larger-than-life status and many are in awe of their luxurious lifestyle. While many proudly own cars worth crores pf rupees, there are few who went a step ahead and bought themselves a private jet. Here's a look at a few Telugu stars who are the proud owners of a private jet.
- 1 /9
In Pics: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and other Telugu stars who own private jets
- 2 /9
Superstar Mahesh Babu proudly owns a private jet and uses it both for personal international trips as well for film promotional trips. Credit: Instagram/namratashirodkar
- 3 /9
Stylish star Allu Arjun has a knack for speed and style and has a six-seater private jet which he uses quite often for his personal and profession trips. Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline
- 4 /9
Evergreen hero Nagarjuna is one of the few celebrities who believes in living life king sized. Apart from swanky cars and palatial houses, Nagarjuna also has a separate flight for his family and him. Credit: Instagram/akkineniakhil
- 5 /9
Telugu actor and former politician Chiranjeevi also owns a charter plane which he frequently uses for film promotional trips as well as for family holidays. Credit: Twitter/@baraju_SuperHit
- 6 /9
The industry's hottest heartthrob Ram Charan owns a private charter plane and loves travelling in his jet whenever he gets time. He is regularly seen taking trips on his private jet. Credit: Twitter/@upasanakonidela
- 7 /9
Jr NTR also owns a private jet and uses it whenever the need arises. Credit: DH Photo & Twitter/@baraju_SuperHit
- 8 /9
Celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are frequently seen taking Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Kochi trips in a private jet. Nayanthara has recently reportedly bought a private jet for her personal use. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 9 /9
Actor turned politician Pawan Kaylan also owns a private charter plane that he uses frequently for his personal and profession trips. Credit: Instagram/pawankalyan.k
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
A thrilling match, a historic win: India's hockey team celebrate Olympic bronze medal
UPDATED : Aug 05 2021, 12:35 IST
Hockey | Hockey India | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Tokyo Games | Tokyo Olympics | India News | Good News |
It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised today as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Players whirlwind of emotions captured after their win against Germany.
- 1 /19
Emotional images show thrill of victory as India beats Germany 5-4 to win bronze at Tokyo Olympics Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /19
It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised today as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Players whirlwind of emotions captured after their win against Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /19
India forward Simranjeet Singh stood out from the other players by scoring two goals for India, including the winning goal of the match. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /19
In this photo, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and Mandeep Singh are seen sharing a warm hug post win. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /19
The goal-rich match was not an easy one for the eight-time Olympic champions. Germany took an early lead through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to India in the first quarter. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /19
After Simranjeet equalised with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /19
But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /19
India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet scored the winning goal of the match not long into the second half. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /19
Germany came back a goal and tried to force the equaliser, even taking out its goalkeeper to bring in an extra field player late in the game. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /19
But the Germans could not get another ball past India goalie Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, who was a star of the match with nine saves. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /19
Sreejesh gets an emotional hug from Mandeep as they celebrate their team's victory over Germany. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /19
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran celebrates by sitting on top of the goal's crossbar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /19
Indian players celebrate their victory over Germany in the men's field hockey bronze medal match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /19
There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /19
The Indians came out all guns blazing after the change of ends and took the lead for the first time in the match when they were awarded a penalty stroke for a push on Mandeep Singh inside the circle. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /19
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran celebrates with Surender Kumar after beating Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 17 /19
Indian players celebrate their victory over Germany in the men's field hockey bronze medal match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 18 /19
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and a teammate celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match. Credit: AFP Photo
- 19 /19
Sreejesh lies on the ground as he celebrates the team's victory over Germany. Credit: PTI Photo